Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 3, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports charges were filed against an individual from Hazelwood for hunting during the archery deer season without first securing the archery privilege required to do so. Hunters are reminded to please make sure they have all the required licenses and permits needed before going afield.

Allegheny County Game Warden Madison Kyle has checked many successful pheasant hunters on State Game Land 203. Pheasant hunters are reminded they must possess a valid pheasant permit in addition to a general hunting license, have a plugged shotgun, and abide by all orange requirements.

Cadet Justin Slomian, while on field assignment with Cambria County Game Warden Shawn Harshaw, reports encountering many hunters who were unaware of the new requirements for notching big game harvest tags, but all such encounters provided an opportunity to educate hunters about the requirement.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports a Center Township man was recently found guilty of multiple violations at a Magisterial District Judge hearing. The man was found guilty of driving in an area posted closed to motorized vehicles, a second offense at the same location, and littering. The man had deposited bottles, cans and nails in an area open to public hunting.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports spotlighting violations have increased this year. People have received citations for spotlighting after 11 p.m. and spotlighting with crossbows and firearms in vehicles.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports two road hunters are being charged after he followed them for 3 miles on a rainy day. The driver admitted they were going to “shoot a doe, but they were going to tag and eat it.” This incident occurred on State Game Land 51.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports that, after investigating three separate big game kills, four hunters are facing charges for killing a buck, doe, and bear through the use of bait.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports several individuals recently were charged with shooting an antlered deer with a rifle from the road. The actors were observed by other hunters, who reported the incident.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports multiple individuals have been charged for hunting deer over bait. As a reminder, all traces of bait needs removed from hunting areas at least 30 days prior to hunting. Those with questions about the requirements can contact their Game Commission region office.

Cadet April Whitsell reports that, while on field assignment with Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey, they saw a sizeable flock of turkeys while driving through state game lands.

Cadet Justin Slomian, on field assignment with Washington County Game Warden Daniel Sitler, reports that charges have been filed against an individual for using a vehicle to locate and shoot at pheasants within 25 yards of the road.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports multiple charges are being filed against a hunter who killed a 9-point buck during archery deer season, then instructed another individual to purchase a hunting license so he could use it to tag the deer. During the investigation, the hunter was found to have done the same thing three days prior with an 8-point buck and another individual.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Derry Township man has been charged for unlawfully taking a pheasant over his daily bag limit. In addition, he was charged for hunting with a shotgun that was not plugged to a two-round capacity in the magazine tube (three shells total).

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a St. Clair Township man has been charged for placing feed out to attract deer inside of Disease Management Area 2. During the investigation it was found that the defendant had already killed an antlerless deer at this hunting location where bait was still present.

Cadet Bradley Hyde reports that, while on field assignment with Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun, many individuals have been found to be feeding deer in Disease Management Area 2. Although not all cases have been for hunting purposes, people should be aware that feeding deer in the state’s DMAs is not permitted, as it can further the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Cadet Jeffrey Gibson reports that, while on field assignment with Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun, he was walking a Hunter Access property with another hunter when they flushed a woodcock. The hunter said he’d never seen a woodcock on the property, so hopefully woodcock continue to use the property and grow their population.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy filed charges against an individual for shooting a trophy class 9-point buck during the special firearms season. The person charged told his son to shoot the buck, thinking that he was allowed to shoot either antlered or antlerless deer during the antlerless-only season.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports citing an individual for unlawfully harvesting a 400-pound black bear during the archery bear season. The bear was killed in an area where corn and apples were placed out as an enticement for wildlife.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against multiple individuals for hunting in a baited area.

Wayne County Game Warden Adriel Douglass reminds hunters that the use of drones is not a lawful method of pursuing or locating game during a hunt. Using a drone to drive or disturb game could result in fines of up to $1,500.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that an individual recently pleaded guilty in Columbia County to unlawfully shooting two black bears out of season and was fined more than $5,000 for his actions.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that four individuals hunting in the Dushore area were cited for hunting through the use of bait during the archery deer season. They had previously shot six deer unlawfully and one was tagged with the tag of another hunter.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that four individuals hunting in the Forksville area were cited for the possession of four untagged deer. The two antlered and two antlerless deer had been killed and processed. The individuals had the proper tags, which could have been used, but the tags were retained in their possession.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that several individuals were found hunting through the use of bait during the early muzzleloader/archery seasons in Sullivan County. Two were cited for using a vehicle to locate game and having a loaded muzzleloader in a vehicle.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports citing multiple people for hunting through the use of bait.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports that multiple individuals have been charged for having loaded crossbows in vehicles as well as hunting through the use of a motorized vehicles.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports addressing several violations regarding the unlawful operation of motorized vehicles on State Game Land 236.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports issuing citations to individuals for spotlighting after legal hours and being in possession of a crossbow in a motorized vehicle.