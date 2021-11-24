CWD testing seminars scheduled

(Michigan DNR)

The Michigan DNR, Michigan State University Extension, Michigan United Conservation Clubs and the National Deer Association will be hosting chronic wasting disease testing seminars in Montcalm, Kent and Ionia counties this fall.

At the seminars, DNR biologists will demonstrate how to collect lymph node CWD samples from a harvested deer. These samples can be submitted for testing with a U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved laboratory for a fee. Biologists also will demonstrate how to age a deer using the teeth on the lower jaw.

To submit a lymph node test sample to a USDA-approved laboratory, the cost per test sample is $30, plus $15 shipping. All samples collected at the seminars will be hand-delivered to the MSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, so the $15 shipping fee will be waived for seminar participants.

You can bring your fresh deer carcass, unfrozen deer head or the lymph nodes from your deer to the seminar for testing.

The seminars will be held at the following dates and locations: