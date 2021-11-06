Outdoor News Radio – November 6, 2021: Kicking off the firearms deer season

Hot topics in this week’s Outdoor News Radio include a final preview of this weekend’s Minnesota firearms deer hunting opener. Host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman also discuss the results of last weekend’s Camp Ripley deer hunt, and they remind deer hunters to watch out for elk on the landscape. Then David Little, of Minnesota Tracking Dogs, joins Rob with fascinating talk about the group of trackers in the state now assisting hunters with finding wounded deer. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter about upcoming ice fishing regulations on Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake, and they talk about the firearms protocol that failed on the movie set “Rust” recently.