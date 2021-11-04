Pheasants – and more of them – for Christmas

(Photo by Jerry Davis)

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR today announced the department will stock pheasant at 25 state properties in central and southern Wisconsin during the week of Dec. 20, 2021, to increase hunting opportunities throughout the holiday season.

The pheasant holiday stocking began in 2017 to provide pheasant hunters an additional opportunity to hunt during the holiday season. Five state properties were initially stocked in 2017 with another three added in 2018.

Pheasants are one of the most sought-after gamebirds in North America and due to continued interest and popularity among Wisconsin pheasant hunters, the DNR will stock 2,920 pheasants across 25 state properties over a two-day period during the week of Dec. 20. Pheasant season in Wisconsin runs until Jan. 9, 2022.

“We are excited to grow holiday stocking to 25 properties this year and offer more opportunities to hunt with family and friends,” said Kelly Maguire, DNR State Game Farm Manager. “The selected areas are located near population centers to provide accessible opportunities to as many holiday hunters as possible as well as areas that see high hunter use throughout the pheasant hunting season.”

Properties to be stocked for the holiday season include:

Albany Wildlife Area, Green County

Avoca Unit of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway, Iowa County

Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area, Rock County

Badfish Creek Wildlife Area, Dane County

Boscobel Bluffs State Natural Area, Grant County

Brooklyn Wildlife Area, Dane & Green Counties

Evansville Wildlife Area, Rock County

Footville Wildlife Area, Rock County

French Creek Wildlife Area, Columbia County

Goose Lake Wildlife Area, Dane County

Horicon Marsh Wildlife Area, Dodge & Fond du Lac Counties

Jackson Marsh, Washington County

Jefferson Marsh Wildlife Area, Jefferson County

Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit, Washington County

Lake Mills Wildlife Area, Jefferson County

Mazomanie Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Dane County

Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Columbia County

Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Dodge County

Pine Island Wildlife Area, Columbia County

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kenosha County

Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, Sauk County

Theresa Marsh Wildlife Area, Washington & Dodge Counties

Vernon Wildlife Area, Waukesha County

Waterloo Wildlife Area, Jefferson County

Yellowstone Wildlife Area, Lafayette County

Quality pheasant hunting opportunities exist throughout Wisconsin, including wild pheasant hunting where suitable habitat exists and previously stocked public lands. All hunting regulations and bag limits apply through the season’s end.

Hunters are required to purchase a 2021 Wisconsin pheasant stamp to pursue these birds. With stamp-funded revenue, the DNR creates and maintains grassland habitats required for pheasants to survive and reproduce year-round.