Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 5, 2021

DISTRICT 1

• No new reports

DISTRICT 2

• No new reports

DISTRICT 3

• CO Tim Rosochacki responded to an ORV crash in Cheboygan County. A subject was operating an ORV without working brakes when he crested a hill and realized the trail suddenly ended. In attempting to make an evasive maneuver, the subject fell off the ORV and injured himself. CO Rosochacki helped to get first responders back to the scene. The driver was warned for operating at a greater-than-reasonable speed and advised to get his brakes fixed.

• CO Andrea Albert noticed a truck and camper frequenting one of the DNR Torch Lake boating access sites for several days. After observing what appeared to be subjects camping at the boating access site parking lot, CO Albert contacted them in the late morning, waking them up. The owner of the camper was very argumentative about being able to camp at the access site. He insisted he could camp because it was not clearly posted for no camping. He also did not have the required recreational passport to use the access site. CO Albert explained that all the access site rules are posted at the boat ramp. Tickets were issued for no recreation passport and for camping at a boating access site.

• CO Duane Budreau participated in a virtual interview program with the Petoskey Chamber of Commerce. The interview was recorded for future academic use. It is aimed at helping students from local high schools gain a greater understanding of the career of a Michigan Conservation Officer. CO Budreau described what a typical workday looks like for a conservation officer as well as discussing the skill sets necessary to possess to be successful. CO Budreau also provided some advice to students interested in pursuing the career of a Michigan conservation officer and directed anyone interested to visit the DNR website for further information.

• COs Jon Sklba and Paul Fox were conducting an evening patrol on Grand Lake in Presque Isle County when they observed a vessel coming toward them. The CO’s patrol vessel had the right of way while the other vessel was required to give way. The approaching vessel failed to yield, resulting in the COs having to stop their course of travel. The COs stopped the vessel and contacted the operator. In addition to the moving violation, the operator failed to register his watercraft, was fishing without a license, and was in possession of an undersized walleye. Tickets and warnings were both issued for the violations.

DISTRICT 4

• CO Tim Barboza was on patrol and responded to a medical call for a male with a laceration to the leg that wouldn’t stop bleeding. He arrived on scene and was taken to the backyard where the injured subject was. The subject had his leg elevated on a chair, a makeshift tourniquet around his calf, and a large bundle of blood-soaked rags over the laceration. As the wound was continuing to bleed, CO Barboza placed a tourniquet on the man’s leg and rechecked the wound to ensure the bleeding was controlled. Emergency medical services (EMS) arrived on scene and transported the individual to the hospital in Muskegon for further care.

• CO Angela Greenway was assigned to work Silver Lake Sand Dunes and assisted the Parks and Recreation Division (PRD) rangers with a personal injury accident involving a 15-year-old operating an ORV with no adult supervision that collided into a side-by-side. The juvenile operator was transported by Aero Med to Grand Rapids for treatment of serious injuries.

DISTRICT 5

• CO Kyle Bader and PCO Zack Walters were patrolling Ogemaw County when they observed a man riding a dirt bike down the road without a helmet while holding onto an infant girl. The infant was not wearing a helmet either. There was no ORV license on the machine. A citation was issued for one of the safety violations and verbal warnings issued for the other violations.

DISTRICT 6

• No new reports

DISTRICT 7

•No new reports

DISTRICT 8

• CO Chris Reynolds, while heading to Belle Isle, was passed by a vehicle traveling up to 102 mph. CO Reynolds caught up with the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver said he was in a hurry to get back to his campground. Citation issued for excessive speed.

DISTRICT 9

• CO Brandon Vacek contacted numerous waterfowl hunters at Pointe Mouillee SGA. A verbal warning was issued for not carrying a Type IV PFD onboard a vessel and a citation was issued for possession of lead shot.

• CO Chris Knights worked Stonegarden, overtime. During his patrol of Monroe County, he checked some anglers on the River Raisin. One subject didn’t have a fishing license and after running him through LEIN, it came back that he had four warrants out for his arrest. After checking with multiple departments regarding the warrants, they all stated to advise and release. CO Knights issued him a citation for fishing without a license.

• COs Dave Schaumburger, Joseph Deppen, and Kris Kiel worked an afternoon marine patrol on Belleville Lake. Eleven citations were written for marine violations including: slow no wake, navigation light, and speed violations.

• CO Brandon Hartleben was on marine patrol on Whitmore Lake when he conducted a stop on a vessel displaying an expired registration. After following up with Station 20, the operator revealed that not only did the vessel have an expired registration, but the current owner had failed to transfer the title after purchasing the vessel over two years ago. Citation issued for operating a watercraft with expired registration and the operator received a warning for failing to transfer the title.

• CO Brandon Hartleben was patrolling Portage Lake when he observed a jet ski operating with an expired registration. CO Hartleben conducted a stop on the vessel and checked the vessel registration with Station 20. The jet ski did in fact have an expired registration and the operator was issued a citation for operating an unregistered watercraft.

BELLE ISLE

• CO Joseph Deppen was observing an angler on Belle Isle. The angler was catching fish on a consistent basis. CO Deppen asked the angler for a fishing license and to look at the haul. The angler had a bucket filled with way more than 25 bluegill. A final count showed the angler was 50 bluegill over-limit. When questioned, the angler said, “I forgot to look at the guide this year.” CO Deppen issued a citation for over-limit of bluegill and a verbal warning for no fishing license in possession.

• CO Pete Purdy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle not displaying a license plate. The driver provided a traffic citation issued by the Detroit Police Department for no vehicle plate and insurance. CO Purdy also brought to the driver’s attention that the vehicle’s exhaust was defective. In addition, LEIN revealed the driver had two misdemeanor warrants for larceny and aggravated assault. The warrant agency was unable to pick up the driver. CO Purdy warned the driver for the traffic violations.

• CO David Schaumburger stopped a dirt bike rider on Belle Isle who stated he was driving with his friends who had mopeds because they were going to go to the “rope swing” on Belle Isle. The driver stated that he knew he should not be driving the dirt bike because it was not street legal and said that he “messed up.” The operator was compliant, had no warrants, and had a clean driving record so he was issued a citation for an unregistered ORV.