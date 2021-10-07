Michigan Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – October 8, 2021

DISTRICT 1

COs Ethen Mapes and Byron Parks responded to an ORV accident, which occurred on private property. Once on scene, COs Mapes and Parks were led to two individuals lying on the ground in the bottom of a ravine. One subject suffered a broken leg and the other complained of lower back pain. Both subjects had to be carried out of the ravine on backboards and were transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital.

COs Shannon Kritz, Jared Ferguson, and PCO Alex VanWagner attended a hunter safety class at the Normenco Sportsman Club in Spalding, Menominee County. They provided instruction on the law portion of hunter education and answered questions pertaining to the current hunting guide..

CO Jared Ferguson and PCO Alex VanWagner attended a trapper’s education class at Kingsford Middle School. Trapper ethics and laws pertaining to trapping were discussed with the students.

CO Jeremy Sergey was patrolling Lake Levasseur during the early teal season and goose opener when he checked two individuals waterfowl hunting. CO Sergey noticed they had a box of steel shot along with two other boxes of bird shot. When the individuals unloaded their shotguns, CO Sergey discovered they had lead shot shells loaded in their shotguns. Each subject was issued a citation for waterfowl hunting with toxic shot.

DISTRICT 2

CO Andrea Dani received a call from Alger County Dispatch advising of an incident that the sheriff’s department responded to the day prior. She was advised that a caretaker for land enrolled in the Commercial Forest Act (CFA) had kicked two anglers off the property and threatened to slash their tires. The anglers were not trespassing during the incident. CO Dani spoke with all parties involved and gave the property owner and caretaker a warning for improperly removing persons from accessible land registered as CFA lands. The DNR Commercial Forest Management Specialist was advised of the incident as well.

CO Andrea Dani received a complaint from Alger County Dispatch of two anglers on the west branch of the Whitefish River who were being threatened by a nearby property owner. CO Dani responded and contacted the suspect. The property owner stated the anglers were not responsibly fishing the river and was concerned that they were fishing the only deep hole and killing the fish. CO Dani contacted the anglers who advised they had walked downstream to the previously addressed hole and were confronted by the nearby property owner. They stated they never entered his property and stayed in the river throughout their trip. They heard shots just prior to the property owner addressing them, causing them to believe he was trying to scare them away with target practice. The couple had three brook trout in their possession and stated they just wanted the owner to be aware of the laws. When it was explained to the property owner that the anglers were not violating any laws he cooled off and understood, but still expressed major concerns for the trout population due to low water conditions.

CO Steve Butzin was on patrol north of Rapid River when he observed a vehicle parked off a two-track. After several minutes he was able to locate the driver of the vehicle. This individual was found to be baiting for the upcoming archery deer season. This individual was issued a citation for baiting deer prior to legal baiting season.

CO Colton Gelinas responded to a motorcycle accident near St. Ignace and assisted fellow law enforcement officers with traffic control.

DISTRICT 3

CO Tim Rosochacki received a complaint of a boating incident on Mullet Lake. A subject was moving around on a pontoon boat that was underway when he lost his balance and fell over the boat’s bow, causing the boat to travel over the top of him. The subject quickly was retrieved back aboard the boat but had been struck by the boat’s propeller causing serious injury. The quick actions of those on board saved the man’s life as they rushed to get him to shore and to a waiting ambulance. The subject is expected to make a full recovery.

CO Tim Rosochacki was contacted by central dispatch well after dark regarding a boat on Burt Lake which was lost and trying to get back to Burt Lake State Park. The subjects were inexperienced boaters, did not have a working chart plotter, and their cellular carrier did not have service. Using global positioning system (GPS) location provided by the 911 call, CO Rosochacki was able to locate the boaters on the opposite side of the lake, approximately eight miles from their destination. CO Rosochacki escorted the boaters back to the boat launch and helped them to get the boat back on their trailer.

CO Sidney Collins was working an elk shift when a complaint of a capsized boat on Crooked Lake came out. The boat was occupied by a man who was clinging to the flipped over boat to stay afloat. The Montmorency County Sheriff’s Department and local fire officers responded to the scene as well. CO Collins, deputies, and fire officers were able to locate the capsized boat and pull the man onto their boat to safety. The officers then towed the capsized boat to shore.

DISTRICT 4

COs Patrick McManus, Amanda Weaver, Will Kinney, and Bill Haskin assisted at the annual hunter safety training sponsored by the Cedar Rod and Gun Club in Leelanau County. All four COs had several duties during the two-day event, including providing multiple legal presentations, assisting with different firearm stations, and presenting certificates and awards to the participants.

COs Patrick McManus and Troy Ludwig were on patrol in Grand Traverse County, specifically on East Bay, in response to multiple complaints of anglers fishing with too many lines over the last several weeks. After only a short amount of time on the Bay, the COs noticed a vessel with only one angler and five lines out and another vessel with eight lines out and only one angler. Both vessels were stopped and both anglers received citations for fishing with more than three lines. Upon finishing up their day, CO McManus was contacted by area charter captains thanking him for the work that morning as they had observed the COs issuing tickets to the problem vessels.

COs Micah Hintze, Ben Shively, and Sgt. Mike Bomay were on marine patrol in Lake Michigan, near Silver Lake Sand Dunes. Sgt. Bomay observed an orange planer board floating nearby and CO Hintze positioned the patrol vessel to recover it. The board had 100-plus yards of tangle lead core, a Spin Doctor, and a meat rig attached. The board had the owner’s telephone number on it, so Sgt. Bomay contacted the angler to advise him of the find. The angler had lost that tackle over two weeks ago north of Ludington. CO Hintze met with the happy angler after the marine patrol to return his lost tackle.

CO Angela Greenway assisted PRD Rangers with a search for a missing 9-year-old who wandered off near Silver Lake in the Silver Lake Sand Dunes. The juvenile was found a short time later along the beach area and returned to his parents.

CO Troy Mueller contacted an elderly man in his 70s who was attempting to locate his lost SUV. He related that he had been riding in his SUV on state land a day earlier when he drove down a very steep hill and had gotten stuck when the road dead-ended at a 10-foot-high fence. With no cell phone signal, the man walked four miles out of the state land and had his wife pick him up. The next day, the man and several people looked for his vehicle and could not find it. He then contacted RAP about the lost vehicle. CO Mueller talked to the man and was able to quickly locate the vehicle and led the tow company to the vehicle’s location. The tow company had to get their special tracked vehicle to tow the SUV up the hill. The operator was very thankful of CO Mueller’s knowledge of the area.

DISTRICT 5

CO John Huspen and PCO Jack Gorno were dispatched to an ORV accident in Crawford County. The COs assisted on scene and helped direct the ambulance to the site of the accident. After clearing the scene, they were dispatched to another ORV accident in Kalkaska County. They assisted at that location by directing the ambulance to the scene.

Sgt. Brian Olsen stopped a side-by-side ORV in Roscommon County after it left the trail and entered the roadway in front of him without stopping. Several beer cans were noticed at the feet of the occupants. The driver admitted to not being under control of the machine as she entered the roadway. SFSTs and a PBT were administered to the young driver. All occupants received an open intoxicant in a motor vehicle citation and the driver received a careless operation of an ORV citation. The driver’s father and grandfather were notified to pick up the machine.

CO Kyle Bader and PCO Zack Walters checked on two ORV riders at a trail/road intersection in Ogemaw County. A tow strap was connecting the two machines. The COs asked if everything was OK, and the male rider said they were about to be in trouble. He said the fuel gauge in his machine was in the red and his wife’s machine had stopped running. CO Bader asked where they needed to go, and the woman showed CO Bader where their cabin was located on a map; it was 12 miles away from their current location. There was no chance of them making it to their cabin or the nearest town with the amount of fuel left in the man’s ORV. The riders didn’t know anyone in the area to call for help. The female rider was transported to her cabin so she could come back with the truck and pick up the machines.

CO Tyler Sabuda responded to a complaint of jet skis operating carelessly along the shore of Lake Huron. CO Sabuda observed one of the riders operating greater than slow no wake too close to shore with swimmers in the water. A citation was issued for the violation.

DISTRICT 6

CO Dan Robinson received a complaint regarding a large, litter pile on state lands. The caller told CO Robinson that they had taken photos of a pile of cement forms and posted it on a Facebook page to find the possible suspects. The caller received several messages about where the forms came from, and CO Robinson was able to track down the possible suspects at their residence. After a lengthy interview, the suspects admitted to taking the materials to the state land and dumping them in several trips. A civil infraction was issued, and the individuals agreed to pick up the material and take it to a landfill.

DISTRICT 7

While patrolling Van Buren County, CO Matt Page observed three ORVs following him on the roadway. The drivers were not wearing any helmets and after letting them pass, it was found that they were not registered. A traffic stop was conducted, and several warnings were given to the individuals. One citation was written to the owner and only local operator for the registration issue. The individuals were educated on the ORV laws and released from the scene.

While traveling through Van Buren County, CO Matt Page overheard a call on county dispatch of a pursuit which eventually led to a crash and a foot pursuit through the woods. CO Page was able to assist local officers in setting up a perimeter while K-9 units attempted a track. Ultimately the individual was not found; however, officers were able to identify him for further charges to the long list of warrants already out for the subject.

While leaving a state park patrol, CO Matt Page heard a call of a medical issue in the area. As the call progressed, information was obtained that it was in fact an attempted suicide and upon arrival, medic units were being assaulted by the individual. CO Page responded to the area as quickly as possible and assisted medic units and officers on scene by controlling the individual so the medics could check him out and transport him to the hospital for treatment.

DISTRICT 8

CO Nick Wellman assisted the MSP with an ongoing issue in southern Branch County of several people trespassing on farm property looking for methamphetamine that was dumped there during a pursuit from several weeks ago. Several people were trespassing, and a truck was towed from the scene.

During a marine patrol, CO Nick Wellman came across two unregistered vessels. One boat had two men while the other boat had two adults and two children. One child was 5 years of age, and the other was under 2 years. Neither of the children had PFDs. The operator of that boat was cited for not having PFDs for the children. The other boat’s occupants were cited for an unregistered vessel and no PFDs.

DISTRICT 9

CO Joseph Deppen was checking hunters for early teal and goose season. While checking one hunter, CO Deppen noticed he was carrying a wood duck. When questioned, the hunter said that he shot a blue-winged teal. CO Deppen showed the duck hunter the difference between the two. A citation was issued for taking a wood duck during the closed season.

While patrolling Mott Lake for fishing activity, PCO Martin Lawrence and CO Justin Muehlhauser encountered an angler fishing at Bluebell Beach. The angler stated that he had a couple fish in is basket. The COs checked the fish and found an undersized bass. The bass measured 10 inches. The angler was cited for the violation.

COs Kris Kiel and Joseph Deppen responded by patrol boat to an island in Lake St. Clair where a waterfowl hunter had found where a subject had cut down a huge willow tree and dumped it across the channel on state owned lands. The COs contacted the suspect and asked why he had cut up the tree and dumped it. He stated that a storm had knocked half of the tree down and he wanted it all off his property. CO Kiel asked if he owned the property that he dumped the tree on and he said, no and that no one owned it. CO Kiel then asked if he had permission from “no one” to dump it there. The subject chuckled and said no. The subject was written a citation for littering more than three cubic yards and due to the massive amount of debris, he was given a week to clean it up and dispose of it properly.

CO Joseph Deppen responded to Wetzel Recreation Area in Macomb County. There was a complaint of multiple shots being fired and one of the bullets struck the caller’s house. CO Deppen responded to the scene to find a lone hunter in the wooded area carrying a firearm. The hunter was not wearing hunter’s orange. CO Deppen spoke with the hunter about his direction of fire and the hunter insisted he fired safely and never toward any houses. CO Deppen issued the hunter a citation for hunting afield without wearing hunter orange and seized the firearm. CO Deppen found a bullet in the side of the complainant’s house that was consistent with the caliber of firearm the hunter was using. The firearm and recovered bullet were sent to the MSP crime lab for comparison. If the bullet matches the firearm of the hunter, additional charges will be sought for reckless discharge of a firearm.

CO Brandon Hartleben responded to the Silver Lake Day Use Area beach at Pinckney State Recreation Area for a reported drowning. CO Hartleben arrived on scene to find that the subject had been recovered by a Good Samaritan and had received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at the beach. Pinckney Recreation Area Ranger Zack Dunn had conducted CPR until the subject had resumed breathing. Initial reports were that the subject did not have a pulse at the time he was removed from the water. After labored breathing, the subject regained consciousness and began talking. Dexter Area Fire and Huron Valley Ambulance arrived on scene to continue medical treatment and evaluation of the subject. The subject was alert and conscious at the time he was taken onto the ambulance for transport to the University of Michigan Medical Center for further medical treatment.

CO Brandon Hartleben was working marine patrol on the Halfmoon Chain of Lakes when he observed a vessel operating on Halfmoon Lake with an expired registration. A stop was conducted on the vessel and a marine safety check was conducted. A check was run through Station 20, which revealed that the registration was in fact expired. In addition to the expired registration, there were no PFDs onboard the vessel for either of the adult occupants, nor was there a Type IV PFD onboard. A citation was issued for operating an unregistered watercraft and a warning was given for failing to provide PFDs. Additionally, instructions were given to return the vessel immediately to their residence/dock and secure the appropriate number and type of PFDs before returning to the water.

COs Eric Smither and Andrew Monnich responded to a trespassing complaint in southern Lenawee County. The COs contacted the suspects who stated they had permission and were just mushroom hunting. The COs contacted the caller/landowner who stated that they had told the subjects before they were not allowed on the property. Citations were issued for recreational trespass.

CO Nicholas Ingersoll was checking waterfowl hunters at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area (SGA) when he observed a group of three young hunters walk out of the marsh holding a large puddle duck. CO Ingersoll contacted the hunters and asked what they had shot, and happily stated that they shot a green-winged teal. The hunter stated it was his first time ever duck hunting and his first bird he had ever shot. CO Ingersoll informed the young hunter that he had not shot a green-winged teal and he had shot a wigeon. The hunter was extremely apologetic and advised CO Ingersoll he probably should stick to deer hunting. After checking the hunter’s firearms, it was also determined that the hunter had an unplugged shotgun. The hunter stated he did not know it had to be plugged he knew he only could put three shells in the firearm though and that is what he was doing. After a long talk with the hunters, CO Ingersoll provided them with some education and spoke with them for a while about rules and regulations and lifted their spirits a little. The hunter was issued a citation for taking game during closed season and warned for the unplugged shotgun. The hunters understood and advised they would become a little more educated before coming back out.