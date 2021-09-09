Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 10, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties Land Management Group Supervisor Dan Puhala reports the managed dove fields in Washington County are coming in nicely. “We are expecting an outstanding opportunity this season as our fields are maturing and should be attracting many doves by opening day on SGL 232,” Puhala said. More information about managed dove fields is available on the website.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports a person shot before hours at a game lands range on a Sunday. The shooter was found guilty at hearing and paid approximately $200 in fines and court costs. As a reminder, the legal hours for shooting at a state game lands range on Sunday are noon to sunset. The Sundays preceding the bear and deer regular firearms seasons have a different start time – 8 a.m. to sunset.

Armstrong and Indiana counties Land Management Group Supervisor Zeb Campbell reports managed dove fields in southern Indiana County, near the Conemaugh Dam, are looking great. “The sunflowers are doing well and I see and hear multiple doves in the area,” Campbell said. “It should be a good place to hunt during the early dove season.

Beaver County Game Warden Mike Yeck reports the use of state game lands for unauthorized purposes is on the rise. While more people have taken up lawful activities such as hiking, bird-watching and mushroom hunting, there also has been an increase in unlawful activities such as mountain biking, horseback riding, swimming, and camping. Users are advised to adhere to the regulations plainly posted in game lands parking areas or refer to www.pgc.pa.gov for information.

Cambria and Indiana counties Land Manager Zachary Edwards reports a new bridge has been constructed on State Game Land 158, on Beaston Road, outside of Tyrone. The bridge is a vast improvement in size and safety from the bridge it replaced and was completed by game lands crew members from the State Game Land 108, 262 and 42 buildings.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports a citation was filed in Redstone Township for the unlawful possession of a juvenile white-tailed deer.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports an increase in ATV activity on state game lands during the summer months. In some cases, ATV riders also possessed alcohol on game lands, which itself is unlawful. It is a major safety issue to drink alcohol and operate ATVs.

Fayette County Game Warden Zachery Hay reports an individual from Charleroi was found guilty of the unlawful possession of a juvenile Virginia opossum without a permit.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports receiving numerous reports from hunters who have seen large antlered deer throughout the county. Prospects for hunting season are looking positive.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports that, with cornfields maturing, farmers should check their fields for bear damage and notify their Game Commission region office if they have damage so attempts can be made to trap and transfer the bruins. Proactive measures reduce damage and conflict.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reminds those who need a Hunter-Trapper Education class to visit www.pgc.pa.gov and register.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Bedford County woman has been charged with dumping four truckloads of trash off a rural road along the state game lands. The woman could face fines up to $2,000.

Somerset County Game Warden Andy Harvey reports a Confluence woman was cited for camping on state game lands. Warnings were given for having an open fire and damaging trees. Others using the site also received warnings.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports illegal dumping along a road through Loyalhanna Reservoir. The individual was identified, but has refused to return calls. Charges are being filed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Michael J. Papinchak reports multiple boating violations in the Loyalhanna Reservoir. Several individuals were issued warnings and one individual will be charged for ignoring marker buoys.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports charges have been filed against four Derry Township residents after they were caught spray painting a rock structure at a Trout Run Woods Hunter Access property. In addition to the charges filed against them, restitution of over $2,200 is being requested to cover the costs of the cleanup and supplies. Agency personnel and a private power-washing company used a cleaning agent called “elephant snot” to remove the graffiti from this rock surface.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports charges have been filed against four Johnstown residents for using a state game lands shooting range without first securing the required licenses or range permit. All range users should stop and read the regulations that are posted prior to using these facilities.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports two Blair County men face charges of possessing drugs and paraphernalia on state game lands. They were also charged with violating various game lands regulation.

Blair County Game Warden Michael College reports an immature bald eagle and a screech owl were rescued from a manure pit in Huntingdon County. The screech owl has been released, and the eagle will be as well in the coming weeks.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda Isett reports an individual was warned not to remove high-risk deer parts from CWD Disease Management Area 2.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he recently encountered two individuals fishing without a fishing license at Lake Redman in York Township. After gathering their information to issue citations, he discovered that one of the individuals was wanted for various offenses in other counties. Warden Murphy arrested the individual and took him to central booking to be picked up by sheriffs from another county where he was wanted. This is an example of the many times game wardens might encounter individuals for offenses other than game-law violations.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn filed charges against an individual for hunting in the Selinsgrove Center, shooting in a safety zone and using an unlawful device or method. The person was also issued warnings for attempting to kill a groundhog unlawfully and failing to wear the required fluorescent orange. The person shot at a groundhog with a .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol.