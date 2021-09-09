Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – September 10, 2021

Banquets/Fundraisers

Sept. 11: Black Swamp Bucks Unlimited Banquet, 4 -8 p.m., Ghost Town, Findlay. For more info call Nate Riker, 419-306-1595.

Sept. 11: Warren County DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, Lebanon. For more info call Nicholas Fendinger, 513-706-1092.

Sept. 18: WTU Logan County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Bellefontaine Regional Airport. For more info call Brenda Moots, 937-842-1934.

Sept. 18: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Sept. 25: Morgan County Waterfowlers DU OH-129 Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Morgan County Fairgrounds. For more info call Chuck Price, 740-962-2467

Oct. 1: WTU Maumee Valley 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner. 6 p.m., Holland Gardens. For more info call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.

Oct. 2: Trumbull County DU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Cortland. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

Oct. 8: WTU Holmes County Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds, Millersburg. For more info call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.

Oct. 9. WTU Erie County/North Coast Hunter Night Out, 5 p.m., American Legion Post 83, Sandusky. For more info call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

Oct. 15: WTU Deer Creek 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., St. George Event Center, Canton. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

Oct. 22: WTU Magic City Chapter 2nd Ammendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose. For more info call Dale Farmer, 330-607-5317.

Oct. 23: WTU Mid-Ohio Valley American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Holy Smoke Event Center, Whipple. For more info call Rene Warren, 740-502-2365.

Oct. 30: WTU Buckeye State Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Wigwam Event Center, Pickerington. For more info call Steve Esker, 614-679-4677.

Oct. 30: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, Marengo. For more info call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

Nov. 19: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, Coshocton. For more info call Brian Henry, 614-679-3464.

Nov. 24: WTU Sugar Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Ponds Venue, Beach City. For more info call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Shooting/Archery

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting, 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805.

Sunday: 3rd of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Sept.19: Big Game Shoot.

* * *

South Cuyahoga Bowmen. N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

Registration 8 a.m.-11a.m.

Sept. 18 & 19: (30 Deer Shoot)

* * *

South Cuyahoga Bowmen. Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128 or Dennis Dabney, 330-414-5795.

3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 18 & 19.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744, Gary Williams, 330-484-6535.

Sept. 19: Bowhunter Warmup

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH.

Saturday: 3rd of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

Dec. 18: Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Pheasant Hunt. Free to kids up to 17. Must RSVP. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

SEASON DATES

Sept. 1: Squirrel, mourning dove seasons open

Sept. 25: White-tailed deer archery season opens

Oct. 9: Ruffed grouse season opens

Oct. 9: Fall wild turkey season opens

Nov. 5 Cottontail rabbit hunting season opens

Ringneck pheasant season opens

Nov. 10: Fox, weasel, raccoon, opossum, and skunk hunting season open

Nov. 10: Mink, muskrat, trapping seasons open

Nov. 28: Fall wild turkey season closes

Nov. 28: Ruffed grouse season closes (public land)

Nov. 29: White-tailed deer gun season opens

Dec. 5: White-tailed deer gun season closes

Dec. 26: Beaver trapping opens

Education/Seminar

Sept. 12: Trumball County DU 4th Annual Youth Day, Cortland. For more info call Jim Waldman, 330-766-2193.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworh Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.