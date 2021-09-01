Reminders for hunters during new early teal season

Minnesota waterfowl hunters will have a new opportunity to hunt teal during an experimental early season from Saturday, Sept. 4, through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The DNR reminds hunters to follow all applicable laws, including not hunting in areas that are posted closed. Shooting hours will be from sunrise to sunset. Hunters may harvest six birds per day in any combination of blue- and green-winged teal.

Hunters need to know that the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe plans to restrict hunting on waters with actively harvested wild rice beds during the early teal season and the September Canada goose season (Sept. 4-19). Additionally, the White Earth Band closed all active wild rice beds utilized by White Earth Band members and under the jurisdiction of the White Earth Indian Reservation to the early teal season.

The DNR said that these closures may be inconsistent with state/tribal agreements and potentially in conflict with state statute and federal case law. However, the legal question raised by the bands’ actions are very complex, and cannot be resolved before the season opens.

The DNR advises waterfowl hunters to be aware of these recent tribal restrictions on wild rice lakes and encourages hunters to avoid putting themselves in situations of potential conflict. Waterfowlers who have planned to hunt on the Leech Lake or White Earth reservations should contact the respective tribal natural resource departments for more information.