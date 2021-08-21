Outdoor News Radio – August 21, 2021

A special guest on this week’s Outdoor News Radio is artist Kira

Fennell, whose recent TikTok post on the federal duck stamp went viral and reached more than 2.5 million people. Also joining host Rob

Drieslein this week are Tim Spielman, who discusses the DNR’s

recent announcement on the Lac qui Parle County land acquisition

dispute, plus they share the recipient of the 2021 Outdoor News Outdoor Leaders Award. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob with the back half of this week’s show and they share their views on topics like the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board and wolf management, plus the possibility of an elk reintroduction in northeastern Minnesota.