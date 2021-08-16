Sounding board: Minnesota’s first-ever early teal season – video

Walking the area near Watefowlers Hill at Game Fair in Ramsey, Minn., six people were asked their thoughts on Minnesota’s first-ever early teal season. The individuals were initially asked if they waterfowl in Minnesota and then if they had heard of the new season. They were then asked, “Do you support the new teal season in Minnesota that runs September 4-8. Why or why not? And if you do support it, will you be hunting the birds during this early season?”