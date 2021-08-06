ATA Board of Directors parts ways with president/CEO

New Ulm, Minn. – ATA president and CEO Matt Kormann was relieved of his duties as notified by the ATA Board of Directors Executive Committee.

Chairman of the Board, Mark Copeland said, “The ATA Board of Directors has decided to head in a different direction. We are appreciative of the work Matt accomplished in the last four years and are thankful to him for his time working for ATA members. The Board has a tremendous amount of confidence in the current ATA staff and knows they will continue doing great work on behalf of the industry.”

The existing leadership team made up of Dan Forster, vice president & chief conservation officer; Maria Lewis, senior director of trade show & membership; Jennifer Mazur, senior director of outreach & education; and Allison Jasper, senior director of marketing & communications, will work with the Executive Committee throughout the transition.

The Board of Directors will initiate a search committee in the near future to fill the role.