Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – August 6, 2021

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower St. Croix Team/June

Wardens Joe McMahon and Erik Anderson, of St. Croix County, identified a vehicle parked in a lot after hours at Willow River State Park. They contacted the individuals in the parking lot who were found to be in possession of various drug paraphernalia, marijuana, THC gummies and underage alcohol.

Warden McMahon was patrolling Willow River State Park and identified a fully nude paddle boarder on Little Falls Lake. The individual was with a companion in the middle of the lake. The individuals noticed McMahon’s squad parked at the boat landing and the nude individual put on clothes. McMahon contacted the paddle boarders for failure to have personal flotation devices and disorderly conduct.

Warden McMahon contacted an angler at the Willow River dam parking area with multiple trout in his possession. The individual was in possession of three times the daily bag limit, which is one trout over 14 inches.

Wardens Isaac Kruse and McMahon responded to a house in the Somerset area after receiving a report of a bear in a landowner’s shed. The wardens looked in three different areas of the shed and couldn’t locate a bear, but could hear a “growling” noise coming from the rafters. Kruse checked the exterior of the shed and identified the “bear” as a tree branch rubbing against the building.

Warden Brad Peterson, of Pierce County, reported the adjudication of a case regarding a houseboat on the Mississippi River. The offender was found guilty of three charges related to the disposal of toilet waste, dredging and littering.

Wardens J.J. Redemann, of Dunn County, and Isaac Kruse followed up on a road hunting case in June. It was learned an individual stepped out of his truck and shot at a tom turkey from a paved Dunn County roadway during the fifth turkey season. The hunter said he got excited when he saw the group of toms and knew he shouldn’t have shot from the road. DNR records also showed the hunter didn’t have an approval to hunt the fifth season.

Warden Redemann took a call of a vehicle roll-over near Old Elk Lake in which 1,600 gallons of asphalt sealer was released. Coordination between the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department, Elk Mound Fire Department, the DNR and the asphalt company ensured the spill was properly contained and cleaned.

Warden Redemann and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department responded to a sinking sailboat on Lake Menomin. The buoyancy system leaked and began taking on water. The boat flipped upside down and the masts stuck in the lake bed. Redemann, a deputy and a couple local boaters helped get the boat pulled to shore. The sail boaters were uninjured.

Warden Collin Sherod, of St. Croix County, was on duty at Willow River State Park when a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department deputy asked for additional units on a traffic stop on I-94 West. Upon arrival, the deputy had the individual in custody. Warden Sherod assisted with photographing and searching the vehicle. Marijuana and heroin were found inside the vehicle. The passenger was arrested for obstruction/resisting, the driver was arrested for drug-related operating while intoxicated. Child protective services took custody of two children who were in the car.

Lower Chippewa Team/June

Warden Clayton Peters and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department deputy Craig Fleischhacker had teamed for boat patrol on Lake Wissota when they stopped an operator for navigational light and registration violations. The officers checked the operator for impairment, and he was arrested for operating while intoxicated. A passenger began operating the boat, but the passenger also was impaired and arrested for OWI.

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, and Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, were patrolling ATV trails in southern Clark County when they observed two small children, both under 3 years old, inside a UTV with no helmets on. The operator was intoxicated, did not have ATV safety, and four adults were not wearing seat belts.

Wardens Christorf and Adam Hanna, of Clark County, were patrolling along the Black River near Hatfield and contacted two people fishing under the bridge near Hwy K. The pair possessed a short walleye.

Wisconsin River Team/June

Wardens Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, and Josh Litvinoff, of Schofield, investigated a complaint regarding a wastewater discharge into Flick Creek, near Rudolph. The wardens took water samples and transported them to the state lab in Madison.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, assisted the DNR spill coordinator with investigating a report of a spill on Long Lake in Waushara County. Lockman met with the callers and determined that the substance was an algae bloom.

Warden Lockman responded with DNR wildlife staff to attempt to catch a reported sick/injured sandhill crane on a visible island on the Wisconsin River near Nekoosa. When they got within 40 yards of the bird it stood up and revealed an egg it was sitting on.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, stopped two UTV operators running illegally on a road within a Marathon County park. Both operators were found to be operating without having ATV safety certification and one UTV had a small juvenile passenger who was not wearing a helmet.

Mississippi River Team/June

Warden Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, investigated a call regarding individuals using a cast net and keeping smallmouth bass on the La Crosse River. Hochhausen conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle as it was leaving the area and determined the individuals had used a cast net to catch and keep bluegills and suckers. One of the two individuals also didn’t have a fishing license.

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, investigated a complaint were a lateral marker buoy was painted with non-lateral no-wake buoy markings and placed on a slough near a small river town. The individual responsible for placing the buoy agreed to remove it as it was placed without a permit and deemed an obstruction to navigation.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, and Matt Groppi, of La Crosse, were working boat patrol on the waters of the Black River near La Crosse when they contacted a pontoon boat pilot for a no-wake violation. The boater was operating while under the influence of an intoxicant and was arrested.

Warden Tracey and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officer John Below worked on Lake Onalaska for the La Crosse Air Show. The wardens provided zone security in the restricted areas to keep the public safe.

Warden Cody Adams, of Prairie du Chien, investigated a call where a person threw a golf club at a mallard duck while out mini golfing. The club struck the duck as it tried to fly away, injuring it, and causing it to fall to the ground.

Black River Falls Team/June

Warden Wade Romberg, of Friendship, investigated an illegal herbicide application case where chemicals were added to Camelot Lake in Adams County without the person getting a permit.

Warden Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, responded to assist a U.S. Department of Agriculture biologist with a black bear cub caught in a live trap, with the sow and a second cub nearby. The sow had charged the homeowner when he first noticed the cub in the live trap. The USDA biologist released the cub from the trap as Seybert monitored the sow observed the operation from 25 yards away. The cub was released and reunited with the sow and sibling without issue.

Warden Michael Weber, of Mauston, was on patrol at Petenwell Flowage when he contacted multiple people fishing without licenses. Weber also contacted anglers in two different boats who were fishing with more than the legal number of lines. One of the boats had a single occupant who has fishing with six rods, which is three over the legal limit. The other boat had a single occupant who was fishing with four rods. That angler was also in possession of an illegal sized walleye.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Sauk County Team/June

Warden Mason Weber, of Devil’s Lake State Park, arrested an individual who had a felony warrant for his arrest out of San Jose, Calif., for corporal injury to a spouse. The individual was turned over to Sauk County jail staff to await extradition.

Warden Derek Hansen cited an individual for a criminal violation of fishing during a period of license revocation twice within five years at Devil’s Lake State Park.

Wardens Keith Meverden, of Sauk City, and Joe Olson contacted a group of anglers fishing below the Prairie du Sac dam on the Wisconsin River. The group was in possession of 10 illegal lake sturgeon during the closed season. Enforcement action was taken and several of the fish were able to be released.

Warden Nicholas Engelhardt, of Wisconsin Dells, located a vehicle parked in the north shore parking lot of Devils Lake State Park after hours. The vehicle was bearing stolen license plates from Ohio. Enforcement action was taken for traffic violations and possession of marijuana.

Madison Team/June

Wardens Jake Donar, of Madison, and Nate Kroeplin were on boating patrol on Dane County lakes Monona and Waubesa when they arrested two separate boat operators for operating while intoxicated. Both operators were removed from the water.

Warden Matthew Koshollek, of Dane County, assisted the Barneveld Police Department with a traffic stop on Hwy. 151. Koshollek learned that the operator was stopped for going more than 107 mph on the state highway. The operator stated he was speeding because there was a rattlesnake at his brother’s house and he needed to help him get it out of the house. Koshollek gave the driver advice on how to remove the snake and stated it may be a native fox snake in the house.

Warden Ryan Caputo, of Dane County, responded with other wardens to a complaint of a bear in Middleton. The bear eventually made its way around the county, visiting a couple of bird feeders.

Warden Caputo checked a local fishing spot and issued a citation to a person who was fishing without a license. While Caputo completed the citation in a visible location, another vehicle arrived and its occupants began fishing. When Caputo contacted the newly arrived anglers, one person said he was not fishing, as he did not have a fishing license. However, Caputo said he had just watched the person catch a bullhead. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, was working ATV enforcement near Yellowstone Lake State Park when he observed multiple ATVs and UTVs in a group with multiple moving violations. King was able to get the five machines to pull over together. One of the drivers of a UTV switched seats with his passenger after the stop. It was found the original operator who switched seats was operating while under the influence. It was also found that the operator of one of the other machines was operating while under the influence. Two of the five operators were arrested and cited for operating while under the influence.

Wardens King and Erik Anderson responded to a call at Yellowstone Lake State Park for an overloaded boat operating recklessly on the lake. The wardens’ investigation found the nine-person boat had 17 passengers and was pulling a person on a tube. Also, there were only seven PFDs on the boat.

Wardens King and Anderson observed two UTV operators traveling on the Cheese Country Trail. Both UTVs carried multiple young children who weren’t wearing helmets. The kids were all holding their helmets instead of wearing them.

Wardens King and Anderson investigated a complaint on a possible industrial waste water spill at a local cheese factory. It was found the factory had an unexpected influx of wastewater produced overnight, resulting in a large spill that was not reported. King and Anderson took samples of the wastewater for testing at the state lab. The factory was ordered to clean up the wastewater.

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, responded to several calls of either injured or orphaned wildlife. One call involved a great horned owl that went through a plastic grill on the front of a vehicle. The owl was still alive and had a large rat still grasped in its talons. The owl did not let go of the rat until it was taken to Four Lakes Wildlife Rehab in Madison.

Warden Pete McCormick, of Poynette, responded to a hit-and-run boat crash that damaged a docked boat on Lake Wisconsin. McCormick obtained evidence of the accident and located the responsible person.

Dodgeville Team/ June

Warden Mike Burns, of Lafayette County, responded to a call at Yellowstone Lake State Park of an injured Canada goose that had fishing line wrapped around its legs. Burns and the caller captured the goose and cut away the fishing line. The goose was released back onto the lake.

Warden Burns and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to an early morning call of a submerged vehicle in Yellowstone Lake. After the unoccupied vehicle was removed from the lake, it was determined the vehicle was stolen the previous night in a burglary of a local business. The individuals were arrested and charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors.

Warden Burns took enforcement action against two people with warrants while on patrol. The first was fishing the Pecatonica River near Woodford. He did not purchase a fishing license and had a warrant for theft. The second was stopped for driving without a seatbelt at Cadiz Springs and had a warrant for not paying child support.

Wardens Kirk Konichek, of Richland County, and Hans Walleser, of Grant County, assisted Grant County Sheriff’s Department deputies with a report of a juvenile using a stun gun on people at Wyalusing Beach. The individual was found and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kyle Halverson, of Iowa County, contacted three anglers fishing from a boat at Cox Hollow Lake. The anglers were 11 panfish over their limit, had expired boat registration, no fire extinguisher and were short one life jacket.

Rock River Team/June

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, observed a motorboat operating after sunset hours without proper boat lights on Gibbs Lake. Upon contact, the boat registration was found to be expired and there were no wearable PFDs for the two passengers.

Warden Johnson contacted a shore fisherman after he had littered three glass bottles in the woods along the Rock River bank. The fisherman also was warned for trespassing on private property.

Warden Johnson documented a potential environmental hazard from a silo explosion that resulted from a fire that started in the silo, which contained shredded rubber tires. It was determined there was little environmental hazard to the surrounding area.

Warden Johnson contacted a fisherman illegally netting and keeping fish below the Indianford dam. The individual also was found to have been in possession of an illegal number of catfish.

Warden Johnson contacted two fishermen in a boat on Lake Koshkonong for a fishing license check. During the contact, Johnson found one individual had been fishing without having a valid license, neither possessed a valid boater safety certificate, and they did not have any wearable lifejackets with them on the boat.

Warden Johnson contacted a turkey hunter suspected of hunting and harvesting a turkey without having a license. The hunter was found to have shot a male turkey without having the proper approvals. DNR records also confirmed the defendant failed to register the turkey within the allotted time.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, was on patrol when he observed a motorcycle pass him in a no-passing zone and observed other traffic violations. Brooks was granted expanded authority by local authorities and he stopped the motorcycle operator for enforcement action.

Warden Brooks was on patrol at Lake Kegonsa State Park when he observed a vehicle pulling a boat and trailer with aquatic invasive species hanging from the trailer and dropping pieces as it traveled on the park road. Brooks conducted a traffic stop and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Brooks and Mike Dieckhoff participated in a deer investigation in cooperation with South Dakota Game and Fish. It was found that an individual was conducting taxidermy without a license in Wisconsin.

Wardens Brooks, Marcus Medina and Steven Sanidas, both of Waukesha, assisted local law enforcement officers with a manhunt for an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was located and taken into custody on a later date.

Warden Alex Brooks teamed with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy for boating patrol on the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. The officers contacted the operator of a PWC with expired registration and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, contacted a group of fishermen at the Greenhead boat landing. One of the fishermen was found to have been dishonest about his fishing license purchase. He initially told Mannes he purchased a license this year, as well as every year prior. Mannes found that the subject had never purchased a fishing license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Mannes and Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, were on patrol when they contacted two anglers below the dam on the Beaver Dam River. The wardens found the anglers were grossly over their bag limit and were in possession of an undersized walleye. The anglers were found to be in possession of 54 catfish between the two of them. The local bag limit is 10 per person.

Warden Mannes observed a couple fishing at the Fox Lake boat landing. Mannes made contact while the two individuals were fishing on separate piers. One angler said she was only holding a pole with the line in the water for another person so the pole would not fall in the water. Upon further questioning, the angler admitted to fishing without a license.

Warden Mannes, while at the Fox Lake boat landing, observed an individual launch a PWC and take off at a high speed from the landing. Mannes found the owner of the PWC had not taken a boater safety course. Mannes later made contact when the individual came back to the launch and determined the operator was the owner.

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, responded to a complaint of potential overbagging on fish at the dam in Beaver Dam. Burton discovered one angler had 20 catfish over his daily bag limit and was in possession of three undersized walleyes. Burton also discovered another angler in the area who was in possession of six catfish over the daily bag limit.

Warden Burton was on Beaver Dam Lake when he saw an individual use a landing net within an illegal distance of the dam to catch fish. Burton discovered the individual had caught and kept a walleye in this illegal manner. Enforcement action was taken.