Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 16, 2021

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair and Bedford counties Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that a Bedford County man was charged with driving an unregistered vehicle on state game lands.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett reports an individual she charged with 72 game law violations this fall was extradited back to Pennsylvania from Kentucky.

York County Game Warden Cameron M. Murphy reports he recently was contacted by Northern York County Regional Police Department for assistance concerning an incident that occurred in the evening hours on State Game Land 416 near Spring Grove. Several individuals pulled into the parking area off of Sunnyside Road and began rapidly firing a handgun from the parking area at unknown objects. A passerby contacted NYCRPD as the suspects fled the area toward Spring Grove, discharging the firearm several more times at a stop sign as they drove away. The subjects are still unknown at this time.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold Malehorn reports he filed charges against an individual for hunting turkeys over bait.