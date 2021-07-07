Eagle Tower ribbon-cutting set Friday at Peninsula State Park

(Wisconsin DNR)

FISH CREEK, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR will host the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at the base of the newly constructed Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 9.

Located on top of Eagle Bluff, Eagle Tower is 60 feet high, with the top observation deck sitting 253 feet above the Bay of Green Bay. The public can now reach the top of the legendary landmark using the 100 tower stairs or the 850-foot fully accessible canopy walk.

The tower offers panoramic views of the park, surrounding islands, the Upper Michigan shoreline and local communities – making it a trendy spot for viewing sunsets and taking selfies. And while the stairs are available for quick access, the canopy walk provides an educational and picturesque way to access the scenic views the tower has to offer.

“The Eagle Tower is a celebration of community and making outdoor recreation opportunities available to anyone, regardless of your ability,” said Diane Brusoe, DNR Deputy Division Administrator for the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division.

Made entirely of wood and featuring new wood technology, including glulam structural elements, the Eagle Tower is the only known fully accessible wood observation tower of its height in the country.

“The feedback we’ve received is overwhelmingly positive,” said Eric Hyde, DNR Peninsula State Park Superintendent. “Visitors are enjoying the new tower, whether it’s been a decades-long tradition to visit or a brand-new experience. The Eagle Tower is back, and we couldn’t be prouder of how it’s turned out.”

The first Eagle Tower was built in 1914 and stood in place for 18 years before being deconstructed and fully rebuilt in 1932 (second Eagle Tower). The 1932 version of Eagle Tower was closed in 2015 due to structural safety concerns and carefully deconstructed in 2016.

Members of the public are invited to join in the ribbon-cutting celebration, a co-sponsored event by the Friends of Peninsula State Park and the DNR. There will be a brief program at the base of the tower at 10:00 a.m., followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The tower will be temporarily closed to the public between 9:45 – 10:30 a.m. to allow for the ceremony.

Those in attendance that are not yet vaccinated are encouraged to wear face coverings. If anyone is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they are asked not to attend the event.

Funding for the $3.5 million Eagle Tower was made possible by partnerships with local state legislators, the DNR and the Friends of Peninsula State Park, which donated $750,000 to the project.

Access to Eagle Tower is free; however a park admission pass is required. Parking is available near the tower site, and there is access from various property hiking and biking trails.

Eagle Tower ribbon-cutting

When: 10 a.m. Friday, July 9.

Where: Peninsula State Park, 9462 Shore Rd., Fish Creek, Wis.

Note: The tower will be temporarily closed to the public between 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. to allow for the ceremony.