Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – July 2, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny, Beaver, and Washington counties Land Management Group Supervisor Dan Puhala reports habitat crews constructed a new bridge on State Game Land 232 in Washington County. This bridge will allow access for future habitat projects (such as prescribed fire operations) and collaborative efforts with oil and gas company infrastructure access.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports several individuals were cited for operating motorized vehicles on state game lands. Nearly all the individuals have pleaded guilty to summary charges.

Indiana County Game Warden Ned Kimmel reports that bear complaints and sightings have been frequent. Residents should be reminded that merely seeing a bear is not a reason for calling and requesting that the bear be trapped. A more appropriate response is to take a photograph from a safe location and enjoy the sighting of one of Pennsylvania’s largest mammals.

Somerset County Game Warden Zachary Edwards reports a defendant has pleaded guilty in the unlawful placing of corn as an attractant for deer within a Disease Management Area. The bait was located on Hunter Access property in a wooded area. As a reminder, any food or bait placed to attract deer within a DMA is unlawful and aids in the spread of chronic wasting disease.

Washington County Game Warden Adam Traynor reports a man was found guilty of driving through state game lands fields and an unlawful attempt to take big game out of season.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Bill Brehun reports a Johnstown resident has been charged for the illegal use of State Game Land 42 New Florence shooting range. The defendant was found to be shooting unapproved targets, such as bottles, set on the ground, and shooting over the permitted amount of rounds out of a firearm.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports investigating multiple violations with people trapping or using bird lime to catch, kill or injure protected birds.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports that the warm weather has brought an increase in violations on the state game lands. Please report violations to your local regional office.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports an increase in calls relating to newborn wildlife.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports a rise in the number of people encountered this year fishing without first purchasing a fishing license. The most common reason given was that they forgot, followed by them just wanting to get outside.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that, with the help of several residents, tracking down two individuals in a road-hunting incident was easy. Several charges including the taking of a gobbler through the use of a motor vehicle have been filed.

Juniata County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that he observed evidence of a mourning dove being taken out of season on State Game Land 88, possibly by someone using a vehicle to locate game during the second week of spring gobbler season. If anyone is aware of such violations, please contact the Southcentral Region Dispatch at 814-643-1831.

Fulton County Game Warden Just Klugh reports he has observed an uptick of ATV activity on state game lands in the area. Patrols will increase in those areas.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that an individual was cited for shooting a robin after saying there were too many of them around.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports an increase in illegal drug activity on Hunter Access properties.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports that several individuals are reporting spotting fawns they thought were abandoned. As a reminder, does leave their fawns during the day as not to attract predators to the fawn. The mother doe typically is nearby and will tend to the fawn when needed. Please do not disturb the fawn.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne and Carbon counties Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports conducting a law-enforcement detail on State Game Land 141 in Carbon County with the assistance of other region wardens. The patrol was focused near Glen Onoko Falls, an area within game lands closed to public travel because of hazardous conditions. Twenty-three citations were filed for failing to obey or violating signage with one citation for drug possession. Multiple warnings also were issued.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against multiple individuals for not tagging their turkey harvests before moving them from the location of kill. He reminds the public that it is unlawful to move big game without properly filling out and affixing their tag to the big game.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reminds the public that it is tick season and they should remember to check themselves and their pets for ticks. Abraham reports seeing an abundance of ticks in his district. “Remember to wear light-colored long sleeve shirts and to tuck your pant legs into your socks while out in the woods,” advises Abraham. “Also, treating one’s clothing with permethrin or DEET spray proves effective at keeping ticks repelled and from ruining a nice hike.”

Bradford County Game Warden Blake Barth reports nuisance bear calls have started later than in previous years, but are starting to ramp up.

Columbia County Game Warden Justin Faus reports that an individual was recently cited for littering on State Game Land 55 near Berwick. The individual dumped a pickup truck load of garbage but was caught on covert camera and cited.

Monroe County Game Warden Dillon Gruver reports assisting in an investigation in which a poacher shot a turkey from the road. Thanks to the help of two hunters who served as excellent eyewitnesses, the poacher was tracked down a few hours later.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Eric Kelly reports ongoing investigations of both a black bear and white-tailed deer that were killed out of season in May. The incidents are not related.

Luzerne County Game Warden Jake Klinger reports an increase in ATV/UTV use and dumping on state game lands in his district. Citations have been filed against the several violators.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports the State Game Land 183 shooting range is now open after receiving major repairs and upgrades.

Montour and Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that two individuals will be cited for leaving treestands on State Game Lands 115 and State Game Land 325.

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reminds hunters of the new changes to electronic licensing for the upcoming fall seasons. It is lawful to have an electronic license, however, for those species where a physical tag is required to harvest game, the tag must be carried afield.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Alex Murray reports a Brecknock Township man was cited for parking in front of the emergency access gate on game lands. The truck was located a few feet from the sign on the gate and an empty parking lot was located directly behind the truck.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports citing an individual who was found driving on closed roads on State Game Land 110. The individual had opened the gate and driven onto the mountain. His vehicle was stationary when Zawada contacted him, but he was intoxicated. He was cited for consumption of alcohol on game lands as well as driving on closed roads.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett recently assisted game wardens in Chester County during the Memorial Day holiday with patrols for illegal activity on State Game Land 43.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson issued a written warning to an individual for entering into a propagation area on state game lands.

Chester County Game Warden, Rebecca Wolfe, was successful in prosecuting a male from West Fallowfield Township who failed to wear the required amount of daylight fluorescent orange safety material during the extended firearms season and while hunting groundhogs. The individual was reported through Operation Game Thief and the violations were observed on a YouTube channel. K-9 Officer Dave Allen, was able to identify the person and a follow-up interview was effective in full admission. The individual pleaded guilty to all charges and removed the unsafe activity from YouTube.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports charges have been filed for an individual who illegally took an 8-point buck during the 2020 firearms deer season. The buck was shot on private property, without permission, and the individual shot across a public road at the buck.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek cited horse riders for riding on closed trails on State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek investigated a case of an unlawful fire and alcohol consumption at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area. Citations have been filed.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham reports seizing an eastern screech owl from an individual who was attempting to raise it in his living room after finding it alongside a road. The juvenile owl was taken to a rehabilitator and is expected to survive. It is unlawful to possess protected wildlife and often the wildlife cannot be rehabbed. Please call your local Game Commission region office and report sick, injured or orphaned wildlife.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports investigating an individual who allegedly trespassed, failed to tag his turkey before moving it from the place of kill and fled Pennsylvania. The investigation has involved working with Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The investigation is ongoing.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports unlawful activity on State Game Land 156 in South Lebanon Township, where an individual was cited on Memorial Day with possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden reports an individual was found guilty of hunting without possessing a valid license and hunting over an illegal bait site. Multiple cases of people being found without the proper license have occurred in the past year in the county

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that an individual from Berks County was recently cited for dumping trash on state game lands near Tremont. In addition to dumping, there has been an increase in illegal ATV use/off road activity on state game lands and properties signed up in the Game Commission’s Hunter Access Program.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster is actively investigating a dumping that had occurred on a Hunter Access property in Butler Township.