Oven Fried Catfish with Radish, Asparagus, & Citrus Salad

Recipe By Jeff Benda

The Red River of the North runs along the Minnesota/North Dakota border, passing through Fargo where I call home. The Red River is home to over 70 species of fish, but my 5-year-daughter and I love to catch and eat the whiskered warriors known as channel catfish. With spring officially here, it was time to turn in those winter soups and heavy casseroles and bring back a perfect light salad to pair with some fresh fillets from the one that didn’t get away.

Ingredients:

4 (4- to 6-ounce) skinless catfish fillets

1 egg, beaten

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

16 asparagus spears, cut into long, thin strips

1/3 cup fresh orange slices, rind removed

1/3 cup fresh pink grapefruit slices, rind removed

2 green onions, chopped

2 radishes, sliced thin

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon poppy seeds

¼ teaspoon dry mustard

1/8 teaspoon each salt & pepper

Zest & juice from half of 1 orange

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray.

In a shallow dish, stir together the breadcrumbs and Old Bay seasoning. Dip catfish fillets in egg, then place them into breadcrumb mixture and coat both sides liberally; place on greased baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the salad. In a bowl mix together asparagus, orange, grapefruit, green onion, and radish. In separate small bowl make your dressing by combining mayonnaise, honey, poppy seeds, dry mustard, salt, pepper, and zest & juice from half of 1 orange. Whisk together, pour over salad, and toss well. When fish is done, take out of the oven, place one fillet on a plate and garnish with ¼ of the salad. Repeat with remaining plates and serve immediately.

About the contributor:

Jeff Benda is based in North Dakota, where he is an avid outdoorsman and family man. He spent 25 years in the restaurant industry and ran a successful catering business. He now focuses his time home cooking as a creative outlet to transform wild game and bring it into traditional recipes from around the world to help expand people’s perceptions. His goal is to celebrate local fish and wild game and provide achievable, bright recipes designed to build confidence for new cooks, and inspire everyone to elevate their cooking. Jeff is a field staff writer for Harvesting Nature www.harvestingnature.com Follow him on Instagram @wildgameandfish for more recipes, photos, and adventures, or visit his site http://www.wildgameandfish.com/