Outdoor News Radio – June 5, 2021

A big announcement from the Minnesota DNR this week prohibiting movement of farmed deer for two months highlights news discussion on this week’s broadcast. Managing Editor and President Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman also talk about state Conservation Officer Sarah Grell, who died while on duty last week, and the funeral on Friday, May 28. Tony Peterson joins Rob for the second week in a row to talk about a new addition to his family, a black Labrador puppy. Checking in from Alaska, regular contributor Tim Lesmeister offers his insight on early walleye fishing without live bait, low-water trout fishing, the effect of wolves on deer-car collisions, and the frustrations of post-pandemic pickup purchasing.