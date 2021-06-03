Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – June 4, 2021

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County Game Warden Douglas Bergman reports several investigations are ongoing for the failure to check and remove nuisance animals from box traps. The public is reminded trapping nuisance animals must be done in a lawful and humane manner or you should hire a professional permitted to do so.

Allegheny, Beaver and Washington counties Land Management Group Supervisor Dan Puhala reports that, even with ammunition shortages and high prices, range use on state game lands is consistently high. Range users are reminded to read posted regulations and follow safe firearm handling procedures. Shooters should take the time to make sure their firearms are properly maintained and in good working order with the correct ammunition/loads before heading to the ranges.

Armstrong County Game Warden Denton Schellhammer reports an individual is being charged with shooting an unlawful turkey, for using a motor vehicle to locate game, and for hunting while trespassing.

Beaver County Game Warden Matt Kramer reports an Aliquippa man was cited for littering on Rocky Bend Nature Preserve. The property is enrolled in the Hunter Access program administered by the Game Commission. The man burned several pallets, which left hundreds of nails, on an area adjacent to Raccoon Creek. Additional citations were filed for other violations associated with his actions.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports two hunters accepted a plea agreement to hunting through the use of bait, unlawful taking of deer and assisting in the unlawful taking of deer on Ohiopyle State Park property. Outside of monetary fines, both defendants will receive several years of hunting license revocation. They were originally charged with several counts of operating an ATV on state park property as well as the hunting charges. DCNR park rangers assisted in the apprehension of the individuals.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports a Greene County hunter was cited after he was observed carrying a loaded shotgun, bipod, and turkey decoy back into the field after he had harvested a turkey earlier in the day. The hunter also was cited for not fully completing the kill tag on the turkey. This hunter did not have a second kill tag and tried to hide the fact he had killed a turkey earlier in the day.

Fayette County Game Warden Brandon Bonin reports citations have been filed for ATV and drug paraphernalia offenses on state game lands and Hunter Access properties.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports three individuals were apprehended killing a spring gobbler on a Sunday, from the road, using a rifle. An informant provided essential information that resulted in a quick conclusion to the investigation. Charges have been filed and, if convicted, it could result in fines and costs of over $4,000 and the loss of their hunting privileges.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports fawns are starting to appear. As a reminder, if you encounter a fawn while enjoying the outdoors, leave it alone, as its mother most likely is aware of its location.

Somerset County Game Warden Brian Witherite reports bear complaints are rising. The majority of these involve bears visiting birdfeeders. As a reminder, taking down your feeders in the evening and putting them out in the morning is a deterrent for bears seeking an easy meal.

Somerset and Cambria counties Land Management Group Supervisor Travis Anderson reports large numbers of treestands have been found on state game lands long after they should have been removed. All stands and blinds on game lands must be taken down no later than two weeks following the close of the last deer season in that area. Stands are being collected and seized as evidence, with citations being issued to the owners of the stands. If the owners do not claim the stands in a reasonable amount of time, they will be destroyed.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports increased patrols are occurring on Hunter Access properties and state game lands for unlawful ATV and vehicle violations.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Chris Bergman reports charges are being filed against an individual who used a motor vehicle to locate game. The individual was driving down the road, saw a turkey, jumped out of the vehicle, then shot at the turkey.

Westmoreland County Game Warden Shawn Greevy encountered a vehicle pulled off the side of the road along a patch of conifer trees. Greevy found the occupants hunting about 40 yards into the woods. The hunters were excited to be checked by a game warden since they had never been checked before. One of the hunters was hunting with an unplugged shotgun. He was embarrassed and said, “you caught me red handed.”

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Franklin County Game Warden Trevor Shauf reports an individual has been charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, a tagging violation, trespassing and possessing an unlawful deer, and the criminal case is ongoing.

Perry County Game Warden Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports bear complaints are beginning to increase. “People should be vigilant in removing any food sources around their home,” Anderson said.

York County Game Warden Scott Brookens reports littering on State Game Lands 242 and 243 has increased with the warmer weather. The main type of litter has been construction debris from home-improvement projects. Several people have been caught and more are still being investigated.

York County Game Warden Justin Ritter reports one individual was charged for unlawfully possessing a live red fox that taken from the wild.

Cumberland County Game Warden John Fetchkan reports that, with spring gobbler season in full swing, hunters are reminded that stalking turkeys in the spring is illegal.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that two individuals were found off-roading in Michaux State Forest. They were cited and had some damage to their vehicle from their off-road adventures.

Adams County Game Warden Taylor Knash reports that, prior to turkey season, southern Adams County was quiet in terms of wildlife violations.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports a Bedford County woman has been charged with unlawfully possessing a live raccoon that was taken from the wild.

Bedford County Game Warden Philip Bietsch reports an increase in nuisance bear complaints involving bears scattering garbage out of trash cans. As a reminder, keep trash cans in a secure location.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports an increase in ATV activity on State Game Land 119 in Dennison and Fairview townships. Additional monitoring of this area resulted in citations filed against several individuals.

Luzerne County Game Warden Dale Ambosie reports recently investigating suspected poaching activity in Foster Township.

Bradford County Game Warden Praveed Abraham reports filing charges against an individual for failing to check and remove his traps after the trapping season.

Lackawanna County Game Warden Jonathan Bowman wants to remind hunters to be safe and positively identify your target while hunting turkeys.

Sullivan County Game Warden Rick Finnegan reports that a hearing is scheduled for an individual who was in unlawful possession of a whitetail. The man claimed that the deer was a roadkill, but it did not show signs of being struck by a vehicle, and he did not request a possession permit as required by law.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Ben Rebuck reports investigating violations from last hunting season that have only recently been reported.

Pike County Game Warden Patrick Sowers reports a slow start to the spring turkey season mostly because of the bad weather.

Montour and northern Northumberland counties Game Warden Jared Turner reports that a deer was unlawfully killed in the area of Blee Hill Road, Danville, near Aurand’s Poultry on or around April 14. The suspect vehicle is a newer light blue Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Game Commission NE Region Office at 570-675-1143.

Susquehanna County Game Warden Mike Webb reports hearing woodcock “peenting” in several areas this year. “Peenting is heard right after the snow breaks and into April and May,” said Webb. “The wet and muddy conditions seem to have the birds widely distributed.”

Northumberland County Game Warden Michael Workman reports citing two individuals on State Game Land 84 for driving in areas that are closed to motorized vehicles.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Berks County Game Warden Alex Murray reports, a Brecknock Township man was cited for possession and consumption of alcohol on game lands property. When approaching the vehicle, the individual had an open beer can in the cup holder along with an open container of liquor on the driver’s seat in plain view.

Berks County Game Warden Ryan L. Zawada reports finding numerous treestands remaining on state game lands. All stands and blinds on game lands must be removed no later than two weeks following the close of the last deer season in that area. Several citations have been issued for this offense.

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports investigating several tires dumped on State Game Land 56 at the Stanley Road parking area.

Bucks County Game Warden Hannah Robinson reports citing an individual on the opening day of spring turkey season for hunting without a license.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports, charging a London Grove man with unlawful take of big game for possession of an untagged doe in November 2020. The investigation started when State Police troopers, who were serving an arrest warrant on the defendant, noticed an untagged deer carcass in the bed of the defendant’s truck while it was parked in his driveway. The defendant had not even purchased a hunting license for the season. Further evidence was discovered confirming the defendant’s possession of the deer. He pleaded guilty, paid $1,500 in fines and will face three years license revocation.

Chester County Game Warden Matthew Johnson reports that Delaware County Deputy Wardens Bill Cosenza and George Hinkle have been active in April assisting Fish & Boat Commission in law enforcement details on the Delaware River. These details have been targeting unlawful take of striped bass.

Dauphin County Game Warden Russell Kreider reports an investigation is still ongoing from the 2020 deer rifle season. An individual was interviewed recently in relation to the killing of an 8-point buck that involved trespassing on another’s hunting property without permission.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek reports, citing horse riders for riding on closed trails on State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden John Veylupek reports citing individuals for possessing spray paint cans on State Game Land 156.

Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham seized two red fox pups that were unlawfully trapped in live traps. The pups were transferred to a rehabilitator since no human contact had occurred. Numerous warnings and citations are pending.

Lancaster County Game Warden Daniel Gibble reports that, in deer season, he investigated a deer brought to a Lancaster County processor that was tagged with an antlerless license for WMU 5B, where the season was closed. Gibble seized the head and took it to State Game Land 136 to deposit it in a CWD testing bin. Coincidentally, the vehicle of the Quarryville man who shot the deer was parked there, and as Gibble sat in the parking area, he heard a rifle shot. Now curious, Gibble set out on foot in the direction of the shot, and soon encountered the man, who admitted he shot at a doe. During a field check, Gibble discovered the man unlawfully possessed his son’s antlerless deer tag. When Gibble questioned the man further about the improperly tagged deer discovered at the deer processor, he admitted that he killed the deer in WMU 4A, used his WMU 5B tag, and wrote in WMU 5C as the harvest location because antlerless season wasn’t open in WMU 5B. Further questions revealed big game violations including: harvesting a 10-point buck and failing to report it, harvesting an antlerless deer and failing to tag it, harvesting an antlerless deer in CWD Disease Management Area 2 and transporting it unlawfully to Lancaster County, killing an antlerless deer and failing to tag it, and attempting to kill an antlerless deer using another hunter’s tag. The man was charged with two counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, failure to report big game harvest, possession of a license or tag of another while hunting, failure to tag big game properly, and taking big game in a closed season. The fines could total $2,500, and the man also faces the loss of hunting license privileges for several years.

Lebanon County Game Warden Derek Spitler reports unlawful activity taking place on State Game Land 145 in South Londonderry Township, off Mount Wilson Road. There has been spray painting of rocks, scattering rubbish and drug use on the game lands.

Lehigh County Game Warden Tyler Barnes filed multiple citations against two Allentown residents during the pheasant season. The hunters were hunting on State Game Land 205 and were witnessed by LMGS William Car and Game Warden Thomas Henry not wearing the required fluorescent orange. Through further investigation the hunters were found to be in possession of multiple illegally harvested wildlife. Charges included multiple counts of illegal harvest of game, failure to wear required fluorescent orange, hunting without a license, illegal harvest of protected bird, and hunting pheasants without a pheasant permit. The hunters have pleaded guilty to all charges and their hunting privileges have been revoked multiple years.

Montgomery County Game Warden Raymond Madden is currently investigating a large amount of construction, home and yard waste that was dumped on State Game Land 234 in Limerick Township. “We are currently following up on possible leads in the case,” Madden said.

Northampton County Game Warden Brad Kreider reports, with warmer weather, state game lands see increased traffic and, unfortunately, a small percentage of these users have been caught illegally camping, in possession of alcohol, and tending open fires during high fire index conditions.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that two individuals from the Mahanoy City/Barnesville area pleaded guilty for their roles in the killing/attempt to kill bears out of season. The individuals were deer hunting on Nov. 29 when they encountered a sow with cubs. During the investigation, it was discovered that they killed one of the cubs and injured the sow, a day before the extended bear season opened. One of the individuals didn’t have a valid bear license at the time of the incident. The case yielded more than $2,700 in fines and seven years of license revocation combined.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that a Schuylkill County man received one citation for riding a motorized vehicle on Hunter Access property.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Charles T. Schuster reports that 12 individuals from New York state each received a citation for riding motorized vehicles on Hunter Access property.