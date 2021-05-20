Ohio Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – May 21, 2021

Division of Wildlife

Central Ohio – Wildlife District 1

State wildlife officer Tony Zerkle, assigned to Fairfield County, has replied to many phone calls during the spring as a variety of wildlife species become more active. Most calls are handled by educating home and property owners of how they may handle nuisance wildlife, or by providing resource contacts for wildlife rehabilitators. Officer Zerkle received one interesting phone call about a wild turkey stuck inside a hollow tree. Officer Zerkle responded to the location and discovered a turkey vulture, not a wild turkey, stuck inside a hollow beech tree. The vulture attempted several times to squeeze itself out of the narrow opening with no success. Officer Zerkle was able to reach in with a gloved hand and catch the bird. He then manipulated its wings and freed it. The vulture was released and after two hops it took flight and soared away.

During the 2021 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, state wildlife officer Josh Elster, assigned to Pickaway County, observed a hunter carrying a crossbow and not wearing hunter orange. Officer Elster contacted the subject and advised him that all deer hunters are required to wear hunter orange during the muzzleloader hunting season. The subject stated he had an orange vest in his vehicle. Officer Elster walked back to the vehicle with him to confirm he had a vest. While at the vehicle, officer Elster asked to see the subject’s hunting license and deer permit. The subject said he had purchased them, but they were not with him. A check with the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s customer management system revealed the subject did not have a current hunting license or an either-sex deer permit. Officer Elster advised the subject of the violations, including not wearing the hunter orange. The subject was issued a summons for hunting deer without a permit and ordered to pay $110 in fines and court costs in Circleville Municipal Court.

Northwest Ohio – Wildlife District 2

Ohio’s wildlife officers sometimes find themselves in situations vital to the safety of the public. One such instance occurred in March when state wildlife officer Ryan Burke, assigned to Hancock County, was on patrol near Van Buren State Park. He observed a railroad crossing with the safety arms down and lights flashing. As he approached the crossing, he saw a vehicle drive around the safety arms. After safely pulling into a side street and making sure that no train was approaching, officer Burke walked over to a truck waiting to cross and contacted the driver. The driver indicated that he had been waiting for 10 minutes without a train passing, and it appeared that the track’s safety bars and lights were malfunctioning. Officer Burke contacted the railway company and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to report the issue. The sheriff’s office sent a deputy to the scene and was on the way. Officer Burke activated the overhead lights on his patrol vehicle and positioned himself in front of the crossing arms. He then directed traffic safely across the tracks until the sheriff’s deputy arrived.

Northeast Ohio – Wildlife District 3

State wildlife officer Eric Moore, who has been assigned to Medina County since 2010, has always wanted to see a black bear during the course of his duties. He has received many calls over the years regarding bears, but never experienced a confirmed report. One call about bear tracks turned out to be old ATV tracks. Another call about bear cubs turned out to be raccoons. Yet another call about a bear stalking livestock was the neighbor’s large dogs. After these and many other false alarms, officer Moore suspected he may never see a bear while on the job. Then came a call about a black bear in a populated area of Stark County, and officer Moore responded to the situation. A moment after officer Moore’s arrival, the bear exploded from a woodlot and ran into the open toward a busy roadway. Officer Moore briefly lost sight of the bear. When it reappeared, it was about 10 yards from officer Moore, who waved his arms and yelled to turn the bear around and away from the busy road. The bear hesitated for a moment before returning to the woodlot. Additional wildlife officers arrived shortly thereafter and with the help of local law enforcement, they kept the bear safely contained in the woodlot until dark. The bear eventually made its way out of town and into more appropriate habitat. The situation was monitored over the next few days with no further issues reported.

During the 2020 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, state wildlife officer Tom Frank, assigned to Mahoning County, observed an individual at a distance driving his ATV in a manner consistent with hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle. Officers had received previous complaints about the same individual shooting from an ATV while hunting. Officer Frank contacted state wildlife officer Jesse Janosik, assigned to Columbiana County, who was nearby. The officers located and contacted the individual and determined he was hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle. The suspect was ordered to pay $305 in fines and court costs. Special permits are available to those who need aid from a motor vehicle to hunt. Contact 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543) or visit wildohio.gov for more information.

Southeast Ohio – Wildlife District 4

In early April, state wildlife officer Jeff Berry, assigned to Muskingum County, received a call about anglers possibly taking more than the daily limit of saugeyes at the Dillon Lake dam. Officer Berry contacted state wildlife officer Jerrod Allison, assigned to Coshocton County, who was closer to the location. Officer Berry kept in contact with the caller while officer Allison responded to contact the individuals at the dam. The caller advised that one of the individuals was walking to a vehicle, loaded up the fishing gear, and threw an empty water bottle on the ground. Officer Allison contacted the individual at the dam first and the suspected overbag of saugeyes turned out to be a legal limit of striped bass. Officer Allison next contacted the individual at the vehicle and issued a summons for litter. The suspect appeared in Muskingum County Court where he pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay $275 in fines and court costs.

In February, state wildlife officer Chris Dodge, assigned to Hocking County, was patrolling O’Dowd Wildlife Area near Murray City when he saw a UTV driving illegally. Noting that the area had seen some increased off-road traffic, officer Dodge placed a camera on the illegal trail. Within a few days, officer Dodge discovered the identity of the individual who returned in the same UTV, and a second individual who was also driving another UTV. Officer Dodge contacted the first suspect at his residence, and the second individual also happened to be there at the time. Officer Dodge issued each individual a summons for operating a motor vehicle in a non-designated area of the wildlife area. The individuals paid a combined $410 in fines and court costs.

Southwest Ohio – Wildlife District 5

On the opening day of the 2021 youth wild turkey hunting season, state wildlife officer James Carnes, assigned to Highland County, contacted a father and son at Paint Creek State Park. The pair had harvested a bird and were on their way out of the hunting area. They met up with officer Carnes along the trail. Carnes asked them about the hunt and took some photos of them with the bird. During their conversation, officer Carnes learned that they chose Paint Creek State Park because it allows youth only hunting during spring wild turkey season. They thanked officer Carnes and he continued to check other hunters in the area. Special youth wild turkey hunts are available at several public hunting areas during the spring. Visit wildohio.gov or check the current hunting regulations booklet to learn more about these special opportunities.