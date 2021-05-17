Huntin’ Buddy Prize: Hawke Frontier HD-X 8×32 Binoculars
2021 First Runner Up Prize_Huntin' Buddy Photo Contest
- Dielectric Coatings provide increased light reflectivity
- Fully Multi-Coated optics to produce sharp images
- Focus knob with 1.5 turn – close focus from 6.6ft
- High resolution Phase Corrected BAK-4 roof prisms
- Water repellent coating on objective lenses
- Lightweight rubber coated magnesium alloy chassis
- Stay-on lens covers for maximum lens protection
- Replaceable twist-up eye cups with position stops
- Nitrogen purged – water and fog proof
- Hawke lifetime warranty
The Frontier HD X models offer stunning high definition viewing with incredible color control and phase correction. First class lens coatings on all surfaces throughout the binocular and dielectric coated prisms ensure the highest amount of light transmission.
