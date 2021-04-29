Vermilion walleye boom: DNR survey shows highest walleye count in 37 years

Looking for big walleyes? How about limits of eater-sized ‘eyes?

Lake Vermilion, in northeastern Minnesota, has the best of both worlds – and in a big way.

The fall 2020 sample netting by the Minnesota DNR produced an average of 20.4 walleyes per net, the highest average in the 37 years of the annual sampling. And the number of large walleyes on the lake is also way up, increasing dramatically since the introduction of a protective slot limit in 2006.

