Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – April 16, 2021

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Jo Daviess County, CPO Hoftender and CPO Doescher followed up on a complaint from Second Firearm Season. A Rolling Meadows man was issued citations for unlawfully making food available for deer and illegal possession of deer. He was issued written warnings for failure to check harvest by 10PM and failure to tag deer immediately upon kill.

In Rock Island County, CPO Priest checked fisherman at the Steel Damn and found a hidden stringer full of fish. One walleye was protected by the slot limit. A citation was issued the walleye was returned to the water.

In LaSalle County, During fishing compliance checks at Starved Rock CPO Wagner found five unattended fishing poles. None of the poles were marked and no fisherman were near the poles. After finding the fisherman it was discovered one of the two fisherman had no fishing license. A citation for failure to tag unattended sport fish devices was issued and a warning for the fishing license violation.

In LaSalle County, CPO Kiprono conducted a boat safety inspection at the Starved Rock State Park boat launch which was packed with boats and walleye fishermen. During the boat safety inspection, it was discovered the boat operator did not have a sounding device or a type IV throwable device which are both required safety items for that vessel. Warnings were issued to the man. After the inspection was complete, the operator attempted to start his boat numerous times, the engine failed to turn over. After several additional cranks, the engine went up in flames. CPO Kiprono advised the boat operator his engine was on fire. She told the boat operator to get his fire extinguisher, which he was able to find with ease due to the recent boat safety inspection. The fire was extinguished with no injuries.

In Knox County, CPO Thompson responded to a trespassing complaint in rural Knox County. Upon locating the suspects, CPO Thompson conducted an interview and the two men confessed to trespass and hunting without permission of the landowner. Two citations were issued for hunting without permission and two written warnings were issued for trespass.

In McDonough County, CPO Elliott patrolled Argyle Lake State Park. During the patrol CPO Elliott located and removed 3 illegal treestands left after the deer season. A reminder to all hunters on this state site, there is an Administrative Rule stating all stands must be removed by January 31st of the present year.

In Tazewell County, CPO Finn Region 1 District 7 was checking fisherman near Pekin when he observed a man fishing in a private lake known for trespassers. CPO Finn question the fisherman and determined him to be fishing without permission, fishing without a valid license and trespassing. The fisherman received a citation for fishing without permission and a warning for no license. He was informed he was not allowed to be on that property in the future.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Eric Schreiber

In Grundy County, while passing through Grundy County, CPO Honiotes was flagged down by a good Samaritan, who had located and caught an unaccompanied domestic dog running at large on the Morris Wetlands property. Based on the information acquired from the complainant and with the assistance of neighboring landowners, CPO Honiotes was able to identify the owner and have the dog returned to his home.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber observed a dark cloud of black smoke coming from an intersection in Pembroke Township. CPO Farber responded to the scene and located a vehicle that had just been set on fire. CPO Farber secured the scene and determined that the vehicle was unoccupied. ISP dispatch was notified and Tri County Stolen responded to the scene. Stolen auto advised that the vehicle was recently stolen out of Kankakee

In DuPage County, CPO Gates investigated a complaint regarding a Woodridge resident feeding wildlife. The homeowner said when she sees the geese in her yard, she hand feeds them bread, but doesn’t leave any food out for the animals. No enforcement action was taken.

In Cook County, CPO Kater sat on a residential location by Theodore Stone Forest where an individual was feeding/baiting wildlife and had mounted a camera. When first observing the location a few weeks ago she observed a trail cam mounted at eye level. The camera observed at the time was higher up along the tree. After waiting roughly 30 minutes she observed a man carrying a bag of cracked corn over his shoulder to the feeding/baiting area. She contacted Cook County Forest Preserve and an officer met her at the location. She asked the gentleman feeding wildlife about the camera’s previous location, he stated the lock was cut and the previous camera was stolen so he mounted this one high. He was issued 1 citation for feeding wildlife. Cook County Forest Preserve had him remove his camera. This location will continue to be monitored as well as roadkill reports for the location.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliott Received call about possible cougar tracks in Northern Kankakee county. Spoke biologist and was able to determine that the mystery tracks were from the K-9 family and not a cougar.

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliott Received a call for a goose being shot out of season on the Kankakee River near Aroma park, investigation pending.

In Cook County, CPO Kater performed a motorist assist on I-294, after running the driver’s information through dispatch she was notified the individual had a warrant. At this time another vehicle pulled in front of the vehicle she was assisting. CPO Kater notified dispatch to send an additional unit. Two state troopers arrived. The individual was placed in the back of one of the trooper’s squads and was taken for booking. The occupants of the other vehicle were friends that arrived to pick up the driver and passenger of the stopped vehicle. They were notified they did not need to stay after the arrest of the driver. The arrested individual’s vehicle was towed.

In Cook County, CPO Farrell responded to the scene of a sinking vessel in the Calumet River. CPO Farrell gathered information about the incident and was able to contact USCG, as well as other agencies needed to assist in clean up and removal of the vessel.

In Will County, CPO Bergland was driving in Joliet when he came across a pickup truck in the roadway that had the rear wheel and axel come off the vehicle. As it turned out the owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest. Joliet PD responded and took custody of the subject and towed the vehicle.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes responded to the 911 report of a 23 year old male subject lost at the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Will County, after dark. A short time later, the subject was located safe and was escorted off the property without incident.

Central Zone –

Capt. John Williamson

In Jersey County, CPO Michael Goetten previously conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver possessed open alcohol. He verbally warned the driver not to consume alcohol while driving. Recently, CPO Goetten stopped the same vehicle with the same driver after he threw his empty beer can out the window in front of CPO Goetten. More appropriate enforcement action was taken the second time.

In Mason County, CPO’s Thornley, McClenning, Snodgrass, and Sgt. Gilmer returned to the areas where nets were checked for compliance earlier in the week. It was determined the net were not being checked within the required timelines. The CPO’s seized the commercial hoop nets due to violation of failure to check them within 72 hours are required.

In Scott County, An individual that CPO Wahlbrink cited for the unlawful take of a whitetail deer without a permit was assessed a fine and fees totaling $720.

In Vermilion County, CPO Sanford investigated the misuse of the roadkill salvage self-reporting system by persons in Vermilion Co. One individual was educated as to the difference between a roadkill and a salvage harvest and issued a written warning for the violation. The investigation is still ongoing.

In Piatt County, CPO Reeves walked department lands in Piatt County to locate tree stands left behind by hunters when prohibited. CPO Reeves located a tripod tree stand left after season. The stand was seized and an evidence seizure tag was left behind for the owner of the stand to contact CPO Reeves.

In Macoupin County, CPO Gushleff assisted the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, along with a variety of other agencies in a search for a missing child. A 10-year old was reported missing by his parents early in the morning in early February. A big search began when a multitude of agencies came to assist. Fire Departments, local police, County, ISP, as well as citizens. An ISP plane was in the sky circling the area, to aid in the search. The wooded area was behind the residence was searched thoroughly, as well as outlying woods and creeks. After several hours of an intense search, the child was located safe and sound. He left the residence without telling his parents where he was going. He went to a friend’s house a pretty long distance away. The search was concluded with a happy ending, and the child and parents were debriefed by the Sheriff’s Department.

In Christian County, CPO Snodgrass inspected several boats for safety equipment at Sangchris Lake. One subject was found to not have a lifejacket on his boat which is required. The subject was issued a written warning for the violation.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias checked five non-resident goose hunters who were with a well known local outfitter. All the hunters showed the CPO non-resident hunting licenses, but no state waterfowl stamps. They all stated that they tried but could not purchase the stamps anywhere within the state vendor locations they usually used. Written warnings were issue to all hunters.

In Madison County, CPO Liebl assisted with a timber investigation in Madison County. A DNR forester was met at property to measure the trees that were illegal cut to help determine the value of the trees taken. The foresters findings will be included in the report against the timber cutter for reimbursement of the illegal cut trees.

In Jefferson County, CPO Jourdan participated in a search of public lands for a missing Mount Vernon man. The man was involved in an argument with his ex-wife and departed a local hospital in his truck. The man did not return home or answer his cell phone for a week afterwards. A search of public lands was conducted after receiving information he frequented these sites. Sonar was used to search bodies of water and volunteers walked and searched lands with ATV’s. After days of searching, the man returned home safe and checked into a hospital.

In Perry County, CPOs Lewis and K. Williams were at the Pyramid State Recreation Area office when a UTV with two occupants passed by on the park road. The CPOs stopped the UTV and observed they had open alcohol containers. The operator was cited for driving the UTV on the roadway and both subjects were cited for illegal transportation of open alcohol.

In Jackson County, CPO Somers and the Missouri Department of Conservation, through a joint investigation, charged a Missouri man for the unlawful take of 3 bucks and 3 doe. An additional 25 wildlife offenses were discovered as a result of the investigation. The offenses occurred in Illinois and Missouri during the 2019 and 2020 deer seasons.

In Jackson County, CPO Tapley issued a subject a citation for failure to immediately tag deer upon kill.

In Union County, A subject CPO Vasicek arrested for spotlighting from a motor vehicle with a loaded crossbow in possession plead guilty to multiple charges. Subject was fined $400.00, forfeited the crossbow to the DNR, and has a wildlife privileges revocation pending.

In Union County, CPO Vasicek charged a subject for damage to state supported property. The subject was discovered intentionally damaging grass areas (doing “donuts”) within Trail of Tears State Forest with a pickup truck.

In Richland County, CPO Hyatt went and talked to the Richland County High School Bass fishing team about boater safety. All students were taught about how to be safer on the water and what to expect if they were checked by a Conservation Officer in the future.