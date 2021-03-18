Boone & Crockett Club: Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota among tops for trophy whitetails

MISSOULA, Mont. — Minnesota continues to rank No. 4 for Boone and Crockett Club trophy whitetail with 1,194 total entries in the recently released sixth edition of the Club’s “Records of North American Whitetail Deer.”

Also noted in the book are the overall state and provincial rankings. Wisconsin continues to rank at the top with 1,822 total entries, followed by Illinois (1,445 entries), Iowa (1,330 entries), then Minnesota, and, new to the top five in this edition, is Ohio with 1,049 total entries. Notably, Ohio, Kansas, Indiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma all moved up in rank even though no individual county in those states ranks in the top 20 counties overall showing that their deer management programs have helped build quality whitetail populations across these states. Each state, in order of overall ranking, has tables of every Boone and Crockett ranked whitetail ever taken in the state.

The 688-page book compiles state and provincial data of trophy whitetail deer and showcases states like Minnesota that institute successful conservation measures to support healthy deer populations. In addition to being the #4 state overall, Minnesota has four counties in the top 20 U.S. counties with the most records produced, including St. Louis County that is #2 overall with 102 total entries.

The book also features stories and color photos of 37 record whitetails taken in the 21st Century, including Michael Burgdorf’s 2012 typical buck from Winona County that scored 193-1/8 and is #9 in Minnesota history and Chad L. Widness’ 2010 buck from Otter Tail County that scored 190-1/8 and is the #15 typical buck in state history. “Records of North American Whitetail Deer” includes more than 17,000 individual records from across the U.S. and Canada, and is available for sale on the Boone and Crockett Club’s website.

Effective deer management and conservation programs are noteworthy in states that consistently produce record-book whitetails, like Minnesota. Four counties in the state rank among the best in the country for producing big bucks, including: St. Louis County that is the #2 overall county with 102 total entries, Otter Tail County that ranks #7 with 63 total entries, Houston County that is tied for #14 with 54 entries, and Winona County that is tied for #19 with 47 entries. Notably, however, the state’s top five typical bucks ever taken did not come from these high producing counties, instead coming from Beltrami, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Aitkin, and Wright counties. This shows the quality of deer management across the entire state.