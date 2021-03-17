Rob Update – 3/21

Happy early spring everyone. Though temps have moderated somewhat in recent days, we’re still well above normal across most of north country. Not only are we coming out of winter, but we’re coming out of the COVID era, too. Chuck Delaney at Game Fair tells us he’s already “sold out” for exhibitors in August, and staff will be attending a consumer show at the Wisconsin Dells March 25-28 (see Phil’s notes). There are reasons to be optimistic in 2021!

Some updates:

The Dean Bortz (Facebook) Live Experience

Dean eagerly volunteered to be the first editor to produce a Facebook Live session with readers. I’d like to encourage every employee to tune into this event via the “Outdoor News – Wisconsin” Facebook page at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Though it’ll be tempting to pitch Dean questions about facial hair or gray wolf recipes, please save those until the end and give readers the right-of-way with their queries. We’ll likely be following a similar format with other editors and writers, so thank you to Dean for being the first staffer to tackle one of these events. We’re always looking for new ways to interact with our readers, and Bast/Durbin helped build and promote this concept.

Location, Location, Location

Negotiations are underway fast and furious with Colliers to see if we can remain in our current location for at least one more year, but at a slightly reduced rental payment. We’ll keep you posted.

COVID Reminder

COVID shots. If you haven’t registered to receive your COVID-19 vaccine, you can enter the queue via these state websites. (Thank you to Sara who tracked these down.) Most of us probably aren’t eligible yet, but by getting registered, your state should contact you when you are.

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Michigan

Pennsylvania

Ohio

Illinois

New York

Dialing for 401k Dollars

A couple weeks ago, I asked if any staff would be interested in a 401k meeting to discuss rules and protocol for eventually accessing those dollars. Enough folks expressed interest to reach critical mass, so we’ve schedule a Wednesday, April 7th Zoom meeting with Adam Skardtvedt at 2 p.m. If anyone who did not express interest in attending has decided he or she would like to participate, let me know. Thanks.

Computer Performance

Reminder, our editorial and production computers are working but are getting increasingly long in the tooth. We need to keep a little closer eye on their performance.

So, if you’re having any issue with your computer, document it. Send a brief note to Aaron so we can monitor what’s happening with these machines.