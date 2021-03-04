Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – March 5, 2021

Cap. Laura Petreikis

In Jo Daviess County, CPOT Thompson and CPO Hoftender completed a deer investigation. The hunter failed to check a deer in by 10:00PM on the day it was recovered. He also failed to tag a deer immediately upon kill. The hunter was issued a citation for illegal possession of deer and a written warning for failure to check his deer in by 10 p.m.

In Bureau County, CPO Kiprono observed two snowmobilers in a field; one of the operators was doing pushups on the back of his moving sled. CPO Kiprono determined their route of travel and stopped them on the other side of the field to conduct a compliance check. Both snowmobilers were 16 years old, with no driver’s licenses, and had not completed a snowmobile safety education course. Neither snowmobile was registered, had insurance or the required 16 square inches of reflective material on each side of the cowling. One of the snowmobiles also had no working lights, to include, one white head lamp and one red tail lamp. Warnings were issued to the young snowmobilers for no registration, as well as, an educational lesson on how to properly get their sleds in compliance.

In Winnebago County, CPO Roesch contacted an individual who was trying to sell an endangered spotted turtle. The individual had an endangered spotted turtle and several other indigenous turtles for sale without any permits from IDNR. CPO Roesch issued 2 citations (possession of an endangered species and unlawful sale of native herptiles) and 3 written warnings. CPO Roesch seized 1 endangered spotted turtle, 6 red-eared slider turtles, and 1 Mississippi map turtle. The turtles were delivered to the Wildlife Discovery Center.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson investigated the unlawful possession and sale of live furbearers involving a female subject in rural Fulton County. CPO Thompson interviewed the suspect and determined the individual to be in violation. CPO Thompson explained the law and the process for obtaining a furbearer breeder permit. CPO Thompson issued two written warnings for the unlawful sale/possession of furbearing mammals without a permit.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson investigated a Canton Man for suspicion of unlawful take of a whitetail deer without a valid hunting license. Upon interview, CPO Thompson determined the man to have taken a deer and failed to tag it immediately as required. CPO Thompson identified the man did not tag the deer until after purchasing a permit at a later time. The man was issued a citation for failure to tag a deer immediately upon kill and unlawful hunting without a valid hunting license. Additionally, the man was issued written warnings for unlawful hunting without a habitat stamp, two counts of unlawful take of a deer, unlawful possession of an untagged deer, and falsification of a harvest report.

Capt. Eric Schreiber

In Kankakee County, CPO Elliot located a vehicle spotlighting a field in rural Kankakee county. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined that the operator had no weapons in the car and was just out “watching deer” with the spotlight. The driver was educated on why he could no longer spotlight deer and a written warning was issued. CPO Elliot assisted several vehicles that were stuck in the ditch/snow during this time. On Feb. 10, CPO Elliot and Farber presented Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner an award for assisting DNR numerous times during fatal drownings on the Kankakee.

In Kane County, CPO Iaffaldano responded to a snowmobile accident involving a snowmobile submerged in a creek. The accident occurred during a snow storm when the individual lost control of the snowmobile at an accelerated speed and crashed into a creek on private property. The operator was uninjured. It was later discovered that the snowmobile was not registered or insured. The operator received 2 citations for operating without insurance and operating too fast for conditions, and written warnings for registration and negligent operation.

In Kane County, CPO Siedsma conducted snowmobile enforcement. CPO Siedsma investigated 2 separate snowmobile crashes that occurred at the same time involving personal injury. One subject was traveling across an open field at approximately 20 mph when he fell into ravine. The operator suffered from several broken ribs and a fractured spine due to the impact with the frozen ground. The other subject was traveling on a marked trail when she attempted to cross over a bridge abutment when her snowmobile ski became stuck and forced her down a ravine causing her to fall off the snowmobile a twist her left leg. The operator suffered from a torn leg tendon .

In Lake County, CPO Kelley, along with CPO VanWiltenburg, enforced snowmobiling without permission of a landowner at the Gateway Foundation, a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility in Lake Villa. The management at the facility has had problems with local snowmobilers dropping of drugs and alcohol to the residents.

In Will County, CPO Honiotes identified a Will County resident who reported a firearm deer harvest shortly after purchasing an over- the-counter permit. Further investigation revealed the subject did not have a valid FOID card. Following an interview, the subject was issued written warnings for unlawful take of white-tailed deer and unlawful possession of a muzzle loading firearm without a valid FOID.

In DuPage County, CPO Gates was on snowmobile patrol in north western DuPage County. CPO Gates was following snowmobile tracks heading north on the Illinois prairie path, going through Brewster Creek Nature Preserve, and into James Pate State Park. As CPO Gates was following the tracks, he noticed a large group of deer congregated on the north east side of the state park, next to a Bartlett’s residence backyard. As CPO Gates got closer, he observed several piles of corn. CPO Gates made contact with the homeowner and educated the man that feeding deer was illegal. The man had not received any warnings or citations in the past for any wildlife violations. After a brief discussion, the man was issued a warning for feeding the deer. CPO will follow up to ensure the food is gone.

Capt. John Williamson

In Greene County, CPO Michael Goetten observed a vehicle traveling slowly and stop twice in the roadway in unincorporated Greene County. CPO Goetten initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver was in possession of a loaded and uncased rifle. He admitted he was illegally hunting. CPO Goetten discovered the subject was also wanted on a Macoupin County arrest warrant for fraud.

In Moultrie County, While patrolling rural Moultrie County, CPO Moody encountered two Indiana men hunting coyotes out of their truck. The men were stopped in the middle of a county road when encountered. The men had a loaded shotgun as well as a loaded .243 rifle in their truck. Upon further investigation, the two men were found to have trespassed across multiple properties, dropping their dogs off on properties that they did not have permission to hunt on. The men received citations for hunting from a roadway and uncased/loaded firearms in a motor vehicle.

In McLean County, CPO Ausmus cited two men for falsification of deer harvest records. CPO Ausmus was contacted by IDNR HQ to investigate possible deer permit fraud. CPO Ausmus interviewed the Hudson man, who claimed didn’t kill any deer for the season. When asked about a deer that was checked in under his name, the subject admitted he lent his tag to his brother, who’s a non-resident. The brother, an Arizona man, was contacted and admitted that he did not want to stop hunting so he used his brother’s deer tag. Both individuals have a pending court appearance in McLean County, the penalty could result in an automatic suspension of privileges for 13 or more months. The rack was seized as evidence.

Capt. Eric Manker

In Clinton County, CPO Macias conducted a taxidermy inspection on a taxidermist who had been practicing since the 1980’s! This taxidermist had records dating back to almost the year 2000 and showed the CPO all his work over the last 30+ years. When asked to see his taxidermy license he showed the CPO a license from 2006. When asked why he did not have a current license, he answered that he had serious family issues and along with the current pandemic, he forgot to renew his license. The CPO was appreciative of his honesty and sympathetic of his family issues. The CPO thought about how he still practiced taxidermy and did work on customers mounts without a license for 13 years since his last valid license.

In Montgomery County, CPO Michael Goetten previously investigated a subject who was advertising the sale of deer meat. The investigation revealed the subject harvested two deer and a bear unlawfully in Arkansas. With the assistance of the Arkansas DNR, the subject was cited in Illinois and Arkansas for the offenses. He pled guilty in both venues. The bear skull, hide and claws were forfeited to the IDNR.

In St. Clair County, CPO Ralph Sievers responded to a call of a sunken fishing boat at Baldwin Lake. CPO Sievers arrived on scene and identified that the boat occupants were safe and uninjured. CPO Sievers then evaluated the boat. The boat had motor problems and was pushed against the shore by the high winds. The rough waves washed over the boat and the stern of the boat had sunk. Due to weather conditions the boat was left on scene until the following day. CPO Sievers with CPO David Ray and CPO Schachner, and two Site employees returned the next morning. The boat was pumped out and brought afloat. The boat prop was bent and a small dent was on the bottom of the boat caused by the rocks.

In Marion County, CPO Hyatt caught two individuals hunting over a baited corn field in Marion County. The field was originally found by CPO Roper but he hadn’t been able to catch up to anyone hunting the field. There was scattered corn grain and sweet corn cobs all throughout the decoys and around their blind. One of the hunters said he blended in his blind with sweet corn stalks and the cobs on there he took off and tossed them into the decoys. The hunter’s firearms and electronic call were seized. Samples of the corn in the field were taken and at this time a report has been filed with the USFWS.