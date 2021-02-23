All 6 Wisconsin wolf harvest zones closing Feb. 24

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR announced Feb. 23 that wolf harvesting in Zones 1, 3, and 4 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. At that time, the zones will close to any further hunting and trapping of wolves for the February 2021 wolf harvest season.

With the closures, all six wolf harvest zones will close for this season – the DNR announced earlier in the day that wolf harvesting Zones 2, 5, and 6 will close to hunting and trapping gray wolves effective at 10 a.m. Feb. 24.

The DNR wolf harvest season was to close no later than Sunday, Feb. 28. During the Natural Resources Board Special Meeting on Feb. 15, the board unanimously voted for a harvest quota of 200 wolves outside reservation lands. Of the approved quota, 119 wolves are allocated to the state, and 81 wolves are allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in response to the Tribes’ declaration and in accordance with their treaty rights within the Ceded Territory.