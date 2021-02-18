Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – February 19, 2021

NORTHEAST REGION

Peshtigo Team / December

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a deer that was stranded on the ice on Pella Pond. Wardens Cross and Schraufnagel, along with DNR Bureau of Wildlife staff members, came up with a plan for the rescue. Cross and Schraufnagel took a canoe onto the ice, breaking the ice approximately 200 yards along the way to the deer. The wardens were able to get the deer in a catch pole and make their way back to shore. The deer was able to be successfully released in a nearby wooded area.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, patrolled for deer hunters on state land by Pecor Point, near Oconto. Hartrick observed an individual walking back to his vehicle in blaze orange. Hartrick checked the individual’s information and found he was revoked for driving a motor vehicle due to OWI-related offenses. Hartrick found the individual had driven a vehicle without his ignition interlock device in it and drove during non-driving hours on his occupational license. Enforcement action was taken.

Wautoma Team / November

Wardens Joshua Wiedenhoeft and Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, followed up on a complaint that was initially reported to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department as hunters trespassing. Upon investigation, it was determined the hunters had lawfully accessed the area in question and, instead, hunter harassment had occurred from the original caller toward the hunters.

Wardens Wiedenhoeft and Kaiser investigated a dead buck complaint near the city of Waupaca. Through the use of a metal detector, half of an arrow with a broadhead attached was recovered from the deer. It is believed the deer had been shot by a bowhunter and lost earlier during the season.

Wardens Wiedenhoeft and Kaiser contacted an individual who was found to be hunting on state land while in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia. The person had also driven without a valid driver’s license and committed probation violations. Enforcement action was taken in cooperation with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department.

Wardens Wiedenhoeft and Kaiser followed up on a complaint of an individual using a 100-plus-gallon mechanical feeder to feed and hunt deer.

Wardens Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, and Zack Seitz, of Shiocton, responded to the Shiocton area where the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of vehicle occupants using a light and a firearm to shoot a deer at night from the road. The sheriff’s department deputies were able to locate the vehicle. It was determined the individuals had observed a deer in a field after dark and had used a flashlight taped to a rifle to shoot the deer. It was also determined they were hunting with firearms during the archery season earlier in the day.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber followed up on a complaint of illegal baiting. They found that the individual had been hunting over corn and apples placed by a relative. It was also discovered that the individual had shot a deer with archery equipment and gave it to another individual, who gave it to a third individual who finally registered the deer. Enforcement actions were taken against the original shooter in the case as well as the individual who placed the bait on the property.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber responded to a 911 call of someone hearing gunshots and then heard yelling. After wardens and Waushara County deputies canvassed the area making sure all folks were accounted for, they returned to a property where individuals had admitted to shooting a number of shots close to the end of shooting hours. It was discovered that the individuals had shot two deer after hours and then yelled “BINGO” as an indication to their hunting party they had shot something and would need help.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber responded to an address after receiving a complaint that an individual was found to have shot a deer before hunting hours began. It was discovered the individual did shoot a small buck approximately 24 minutes before legal shooting hours.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber responded to a report of two individuals hunting in a closed waterfowl production area. With the assistance of the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department, the individuals were located, documented, and information forwarded to the federal refuge officer.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber responded to a call of a buck that had been shot from a road near a home early in the morning. The wardens found hair and blood on the road and one set of tracks leading to the deer in the frost. The wardens found the deer had been hit by a car and had been likely dispatched by the driver. No report of an accident was received. The wardens dragged the buck to the roadside, where it was picked up as a car-killed deer later that day.

Wardens Mott and Schreiber responded to a complaint of hunter in a closed area of DNR land along the fish hatchery area in Wild Rose. They located several illegally placed stands and baits. The wardens located the hunter in the closed area and found damage to property, hunting over illegal bait, possession of illegal deer, hunting in closed area, and leaving stands placed overnight illegally.

Warden Mott observed a deer drive starting on a public property. Mott came back to the scene and found an individual hunting from the opposite side of a county road. While observing, the individual pulled up his rifle on a deer that was between the warden and the hunter on the road. The hunter did not shoot. Mott discussed laws, extreme safety, illegal parking, and legal hunting locations with the individual and the entire group of hunters once they were out of the woods.

Warden Mott and Waushara County Sheriff’s Department deputies were talking when an ATV with expired registration was driven past them. Mott conducted a traffic stop and found that the individual knew the registration was expired, tried to go to a closed facility to register it, and couldn’t, but then operated it regardless. The individual stated his truck was two-wheel drive so the ATV helped in the snow. When stopped, the snow was gone and the roads were dry.

Wardens Jeff Nieling, of Fremont, and Zack Seitz, of Shiocton, responded to an in-progress hotline complaint regarding a buck being shot with a gun two days prior to the opening of the gun-deer season. Upon arrival, wardens could see headlights behind the residence. When the individual arrived at the residence it was found that the buck had been shot from the back porch with a rifle.

Warden Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, determined a person had been trapping on private property without permission and with untagged traps.

Warden Schraufnagel located two men who had been hunting over bait. One hunter had smoked marijuana shortly before contact.

Warden Schraufnagel located a person hunting within the influence of mineral rocks. The person previously had been cited for hunting over bait.

Wardens Schraufnagel and Jacob Cross, of Shawano, located two individuals engaged in road hunting for deer from an ATV. One of the two shot at a deer from the edge of the roadway. The parties then trespassed onto the property.

Wardens Schraufnagel and Cross located an abandoned fiberglass boat that had been dumped in the Wolf River. The boat was partially submerged but still floated. The wardens towed the boat to the landing so the boat could be removed from the river.

Wautoma Team / December

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, worked with Raptor Education Group, the Weyauwega Police Department, and DNR wildlife staff to follow up on a concern of an injured swan on the Weyauwega Millpond.

Warden Kaiser contacted a hunter who was found to be hunting during the statewide antlerless-only season without the correct antlerless approval.

Wardens Kaiser and Samuel Eagan followed up on a state land baiting complaint with enforcement action taken for an individual unlawfully hunting over bait and leaving a ground blind out over multiple weeks.

Wardens Brad Latza, of Berlin, and Gavin Keefauver worked with Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a case involving individuals suspected of pursuing an injured deer on properties without permission and in the dark. Deputies were called regarding shots heard in a wooded area at night. The deputies located individuals who stated they had permission to track a deer wounded earlier in the day, and also stated the shots heard were attempts to shoot a coyote with a handgun. The deputies referred the case to the two wardens who continued the investigation. The wardens found four suspects had pursued an injured deer onto neighboring properties without permission during the hours of darkness. While tracking and with the aid of lights, the deer was jumped and was shot at with a rifle, then was put down by another suspect with a handgun. Green Lake County has issued four trespassing citations. The wardens took enforcement actions against three of the four for shining deer while in possession of a firearm.

Wardens Mark Schraufnagel, of Clintonville, and Jacob Cross, of Shawano, recovered a distressed doe fawn from the Pella Pond. The wardens broke through the thin ice on the pond and were able to canoe to the fawn to retrieve it and safely transport it to the shore. The fawn was assessed and then released.

Marine Enforcement Team / November

Warden Nick Hefter was patrolling when he received a report of a vehicle operator acting suspiciously in Peninsula State Park. Hefter located the vehicle and witnessed a number of traffic violations, including traveling in excess of 50 mph in a 25-mph zone. Hefter made contact with two people in the vehicle and found the occupants had been deer hunting within the park and one of the hunters had been hunting without a license.

On the opening day of the gun-deer season, wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, and Matthew Koepke saw a hunter in the woods in Marinette County. The hunter wasn’t wearing blaze orange. During the course of the contact, the wardens found the hunter had been hunting within 50 feet of the road’s center and was hunting without a license.

Wardens Lautenslager and Koepke investigated a complaint of a person hunting with bait in Marinette County. The wardens located the hunter and illegal bait and found the hunter had been cutting trees on state lands. The person also was in possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

While patrolling state-owned lands in Marinette County, wardens Lautenslager and Koepke located a vehicle being driven erratically. The wardens conducted a traffic stop and determined that the driver was intoxicated, in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, had loaded firearms in the vehicle, and was carrying a firearm concealed without the proper permit.

Warden Mike Neal, of Sister Bay, assisted the Door County Sheriff’s Department with the response to a domestic violence call.

Warden Jordan Resop, of Sturgeon Bay, encountered a person who had caught his daily bag limit of yellow perch in the morning. The person then returned to the same location with a relative and caught two more daily bag limits of perch in the evening.

Marine Enforcement Team / December

Wardens Jeff Lautenslager, of Peshtigo, and Matt Koepke went to Michigan to follow up on with some illegal fishing in Marinette in early November. The wardens met with three persons suspected of harvesting fish over the daily limit and failing to release foul-hooked fish. In accordance with the agreement between Wisconsin and Michigan, Michigan wardens were present at the interviews. All three persons were found to have kept foul-hooked whitefish and over the daily bag limit. All three were found to have harvested deer in Michigan without a hunting license. One of them was found to have used a light and shot. All violations were found due to illegal fishing in Wisconsin.

Warden Josh Voelker, of Sturgeon Bay, was on patrol for hunting activities at the Gardner Swamp State Wildlife Area when the Door County Sheriff’s Department had several calls for vehicles going in the ditch on Hwy. 57 near the county line. Voelker assisted with traffic control. Later in the day, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department had been dispatched to a swampy area for a hunter found without a pulse and not breathing. Voelker responded to assist and the person was brought to Door County Medical Center.

Warden Jordan Resop contacted an angler who had been fishing during a period of revocation due to a prior DNR case.

Warden Resop assisted the Door County Sheriff’s department with a trespass case that led to contacting a deer hunter who had shot at a deer 33 minutes after shooting hours and did not have any Door County tags. The hunter was also in possession of a doe that the hunter had shot and killed the night prior, again without a Door County tag. Enforcement action taken.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Lower Chippewa Team / December

Warden Ryan Lowry was working the holiday deer hunt in Eau Claire County when he observed a vehicle parked on a logging access road. He approached the vehicle, noticed there were two people inside, and could smell what appeared to be burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. He found that the two people in the vehicle possessed marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia. Approximately 88 grams of meth was found on the two passengers and inside the vehicle. Warden Lowry, a state trooper, and an Eau Claire County deputy arrested the one individual and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Clark County, Jake Bolks, of Eau Claire County, and an Owen-Withee Police Department officer followed up on an illegal deer hunting investigation in the Owen/Fall Creek area. They found that three deer had been illegally harvested within the city limits. Violations included discharging a firearm within the city limits, hunting within 50 feet of Hwy. 29, failure to register three deer (two bucks and a doe), and hunt antlerless deer without the proper authorization.

Wardens Christorf and Bolks followed up on an illegal environmental complaint near Jim Falls. They found that the individuals had been operating an appliance/freon business without a license. Further investigation found that three illegal deer had been harvested. Enforcement action was taken.

While driving in the city of Neillsville in December, warden Adam Hanna observed a distinctive-looking pickup pass him that matched a suspect vehicle in a road-hunting case from the gun deer season. Hanna conducted an investigatory stop and interviewed the driver, who admitted to shooting an 8-point buck from the roadway on the opening day of the gun-deer season.

Mississippi River Team / December

Warden Bob Jumbeck, of Alma, investigated a late shooting complaint during the four-day antlerless season in December. The investigation found an individual had shot 14 minutes after legal shooting hours and was hunting over illegal bait.

Warden Jumbeck responded to a self-reported illegal deer harvest during the four-day antlerless season. An individual shot a small buck while hunting a picked corn field. The deer was later sold for consumption.

Wardens Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, and Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, took a complaint of road hunting deer from a vehicle in Desoto during the gun-deer season. The subject did not harvest his deer from a vehicle and the person had permission to hunt at that location; however, the person admitted to shooting the deer 15 minutes after the close of legal shooting hours.

Wisconsin River Team / December

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, was on patrol at the Big Eau Pleine Flowage and issued warnings for ATV and snowmobile expired registrations and for failure to display proof of licenses for ice fishing.

Warden Leezer participated in a virtual CDAC meeting as DNR law enforcement liaison for Marathon County.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Wausau, received a complaint about illegal baiting near Athens. He located the bait and after talking with the individual responsible, he discovered a buck was shot over the bait and never registered.

Wardens Josh Litvinoff, of Schofield, and Jacob Neve stopped a UTV operator who was driving down a road route without headlights illuminated, as required. Upon contact it was discovered both on board were 13 years old, the UTV was not registered, and they had a loaded .22 rifle on the UTV.

Wardens Litvinoff and Neve contacted a person about possible hunting violations from the 2020 gun-deer season. The wardens found the person had harvested three bucks on opening day of the gun-deer season. The individual registered one buck himself, and enlisted a relative who was not hunting to register the second buck. The third buck was registered by the person and another relative. The wardens also determined the relative who assisted in registering the third buck purchased the license after the buck had been harvested. The person also was not wearing blaze orange while hunting and registered his deer after the required time.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted a hunter removing his illegal treestand that had been illegally baited, as well.

Warden Lockman contacted two bird hunters who were not wearing 50% blaze orange during the antlerless-only deer season. He gave warnings for the violation and educated them about being safe during the antlerless deer season.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Stevens Point, educated two groups of beginning trappers after multiple violations were observed.

Warden Ziembo was notified by the Nekoosa Police Department of an individual who had two deer in his garage and no deer harvest authorizations. The warden’s investigation found the deer were in his possession illegally.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Racine-Kenosha Counties / December

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Taylor Meinholz, of Union Grove, investigated a person who failed to register a buck that had been harvested during the gun-deer season. It was also found that another member of the hunting party had harvested an antlerless deer without possessing a hunting license. The hunter later purchased license and then falsified information during the registration process. Enforcement action was taken on both hunters.

Wardens Smith and Meinholz followed up on an illegal deer baiting case from the archery season. A hunter was found to have trespassed on a neighboring property closed to hunting. The hunter baited multiple stands, harvested a buck over bait during the 2020 archery season, and then failed to register the deer. The hunter was also found to have harvested a 2019 archery buck over bait from the same stand the previous year.

Wardens Smith and Alex Basting, of the Richard Bong Recreation Area, investigated a complaint from the closing day of the 2020 gun-deer season. A hunter was found to have shot two antlerless deer without possessing any Racine County antlerless harvest authorizations. One deer was illegally registered as a Sauk County harvest and a crossbow hunter illegally registered the other deer. The hunters were also found to be trespassing on a neighboring property when the deer were shot. One of the hunters was also responsible for placing and hunting over 10 to 15 gallons of corn.