Wisconsin NRB approves wolf quota of 200, with 4,000 tags to be issued

A February wolf season came together in a hurry on Monday, Feb. 15, when the Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved a timber wolf harvest quota of 200 animals spread across six hunting and trapping zones for a Feb. 22-28 season.

The NRB also approved issuing 4,000 permits.

The application window opens almost immediately – at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 – and closes Feb. 20 at 11:59 pm. Hunters and trappers will be able to view drawing results on Feb. 22. Drawing winners may begin hunting and trapping on Feb. 22 after first buying their license and printing their carcass tag. The season will run through Feb. 28. It costs $10 to apply. The license costs $49. Applicants may seek a harvest tag or apply just for a preference point. (For complete details, click here.)

The NRB held the special meeting to set a harvest quota and season following a Feb. 11 Jefferson County Circuit Court ruling that said the DNR ignored state law by not putting on a season as soon as wolves were federally delisted Jan. 4. The judge ordered the DNR to put on a season yet in February.