New Cookbook by Jonathan Wipfli: FISH Recipes and Techniques for Freshwater Fish

From water to table, Fish—author and chef Jonathan Wipfli’s follow-up to Venison— offers a contemporary approach to cooking North America’s most popular freshwater game fish throughout the seasons. Featuring 50 recipes for dishes with accompanying sides, as well as beautifully photographed images of the final presentations, Wipfli’s new cookbook will leave readers determined to recreate their own culinary masterpieces.

In Fish, Jonathan Wipfli focuses on the practice of sustainable fishing by teaching readers the techniques for efficiently processing and cleaning game fish. With a wide, detailed spread of recipes that cover the most popular freshwater game fish in North America, you’ll become the star chef at every family cookout event!

Recipes for game fish include: Walleye, Pike, Catfish, Trout, Salmon, Bass, Panfish + More!

Whether you’re new to fishing or a veteran enthusiast of the beloved activity, Fish is the perfect cookbook for anyone who loves to be in the kitchen as much as on the water.

Having graduated from the French Culinary Institute of New York and traveled to numerous places across the country, Jonathan Wipfli has developed an extensive cooking repertoire. After a decade-long career in the cooking industry – working for renowned restaurants such as Marlow and Sons and James Beard Award-nominated The Bachelor Farmer – Wipfli transitioned to offering catering services and cooking lessons through his business, The Minnesota Spoon. Now a regular food writer for The Growler magazine, Wipfli remains dedicated to the craft of cooking using local and sustainable ingredients.

Colleen Eversman is a Minneapolis-based photographer who has been capturing life on camera – from people to food to destinations – since 2013. She derives much of her creative inspiration from traveling to foreign places, finding new ways to manipulate light, and other art mediums, such as poetry and film.

This cookbook is widely available at bookstores including Barnes and Noble, from Target, E-Bay, Amazon, and through independent bookstores, including Magers and Quinn Booksellers: https://www.magersandquinn.com/product_info?products_id=4901924&isbn_id=10665258

$25.00 US · $33.00 CAN · 160 pages

ISBN: 9780760364079

Harvard Common Press, an imprint of The Quarto Group