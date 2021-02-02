Conservation group suing Wisconsin DNR, NRB over no winter wolf season

Conservation group Hunter Nation, with the help of Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), filed suit Tuesday, Feb. 2, in Jefferson County against DNR Secretary Preston Cole, the DNR, and Natural Resources Board (NRB) for not putting on a wolf season in January and February.

Luke Hilgemann, of Marshfield, president and CEO of Hunter Nation, said Gov. Tony Evers, Cole, the DNR, and NRB violated 2011’s Act 169 that states the DNR “shall” put on a wolf season any time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) delists timber wolves.

The USFWS officially delisted wolves once again on Jan. 4.

Wisconsin Outdoor News contacted the DNR’s chief legal counsel, Cheryl Heilman, for comment the morning of Feb. 2, but Heilman was unable to reply in time for this posting.

Hilgeman said he believes there is still time to put on a wolf season in February if the Jefferson County Circuit Court acts quickly and rules in Hunter Nation’s favor.

Look for more reporting on this topic on this site and in the Feb. 19 issue of Wisconsin Outdoor News.