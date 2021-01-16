Outdoor News Radio – January 16, 2021

This week’s Outdoor News Radio offers a preview of the 2021 Minnesota DNR Roundtable meetings Jan. 22, which will be virtual this year. Also, there’s discussion about host Rob Drieslein’s recent column about a federal duck stamp controversy. The arrival of chronic wasting disease in the National Elk Refuge herd provides a talking point late in this week’s show, and there’s an update on Minnesota ice conditions.