Message to Outdoor News readers regarding U.S. Postal Service delays

Outdoor News early this week received many phone calls from readers across the state who had not yet received their most recent edition of the newspaper. This is the result of COVID-related personnel shortages and distribution backlogs at the U.S. Postal Service in the Twin Cities, which the agency has highlighted on its website.

Please know that Outdoor News regrets the delay to readers, but we’ve never missed a deadline, and we deliver our newspaper to the USPS the same time every week. We’d respectfully ask readers to please be patient with us as the USPS works through its backlogs.

Thank you and Happy New Year.