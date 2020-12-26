Outdoor News Radio – December 26, 2020

Site Staff

It’s the last show before the end of the year, and host Rob Drieslein tackles several topics to kick off the broadcast with Editor Tim Spielman, including a lawsuit over Canada lynx management in Minnesota and some late-season pheasant hunting tips. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then calls in to talk about the Christmas bird count season and another creature that people associated with the holidays – reindeer or caribou. Tim Lesmeister drops in to talk about the new Biden Interior secretary appointment, Deb Haaland, and a big burbot taken on Lake of the Woods through the ice.

Tags:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts