Outdoor News Radio – December 26, 2020

It’s the last show before the end of the year, and host Rob Drieslein tackles several topics to kick off the broadcast with Editor Tim Spielman, including a lawsuit over Canada lynx management in Minnesota and some late-season pheasant hunting tips. Backyard and Beyond columnist Stan Tekiela then calls in to talk about the Christmas bird count season and another creature that people associated with the holidays – reindeer or caribou. Tim Lesmeister drops in to talk about the new Biden Interior secretary appointment, Deb Haaland, and a big burbot taken on Lake of the Woods through the ice.