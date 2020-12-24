New York Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – December 25, 2020

Connecticut Deer Seized to Protect Against CWD Spread

(Dutchess County)

• On Dec. 4, ECO Eyler questioned a hunter about details of a buck he had posted on a social media site. The hunter reported that the deer was harvested in Connecticut, just over the state border, and brought the ECO to the deer hanging in his brother’s shed about a mile way. The deer was hanging in the shed, replete with a Connecticut deer tag and half gutted. ECO Eyler informed the hunter of DEC’s chronic wasting disease regulations that prohibit the transportation of white-tailed deer in this condition to New York State. The ECO gave the hunter a summons and took the deer to be incinerated.

In addition to following up on tips like this one provided to DEC, ECOs are conducting checkpoints this hunting season on roadways in communities along the state border to help keep chronic wasting disease out of New York. Officers check hunters returning from an out-of-state hunt with a carcass of a deer, moose, elk, or other cervid known to carry CWD because hunters are required to follow state regulations that prohibit the transportation of certain parts of the carcass into New York. DEC allows the following parts of the carcass to be transported into the state: deboned meat; cleaned skull cap; antlers with no flesh; raw or processed cape or hide; cleaned teeth or lower jaw; and finished taxidermy products. Additional information about CWD can be found at dec.ny.gov/animals/7191.html.

Long Night for Lost Hunter

(Herkimer County)

On Dec. 2 at 7:21 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call reporting an overdue hunter in the area of North Lake/Ice Cave Mountain. Forest Ranger Lt. Murphy responded, along with Forest Rangers McCartney, Hanno, Candee, and Evans. Once on scene, rangers spread out on key terrain and fired signal shots to see if the hunter would respond. The rangers heard a shot in return, proceeded east into West Canada Lake Wilderness in the direction of the shot fired, and made voice contact with the 59-year-old hunter from Beaver Falls. At 2:14 a.m., Lt. Murphy advised that rangers had located the subject cold, but in good condition, and were assisting him out of the woods. Earlier in the afternoon, the hunter’s GPS died and with the heavy snowfall, he was unable to follow his own tracks and became lost about 3 miles from camp. The hunter was returned to his camp at North Lake at 3:47 a.m.

Hunter Perishes in the Adirondacks

(Fulton County)

On Dec. 4 at 9 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a member of a hunting camp in the Sander Road area advising that a 45-year-old hunter from Scotia was overdue from an afternoon hunt. Forest Rangers Kerr and Miller responded to investigate and search the area. The rangers searched throughout the night and located tracks and personal items left by the hunter but could not locate the subject. On Dec. 5 at first light, four additional rangers arrived on scene and conducted searches of the thick, swampy forest. At 3:03 p.m., Forest Rangers located and recovered the hunter’s body from the Shaker Mountain Wild Forest. The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the cause of death with support from DEC’s Bureau of Environmental Crimes Investigation and the Fulton County Coroner’s Office.

Help for Injured Hawk

(New York County)

On Dec. 2, ECO McCarthy responded to an injured Cooper’s hawk on a rooftop of NewYork-Presbyterian/Allen Hospital in Manhattan. The juvenile hawk had flown into a glass window and subsequently broke her wing. ECO McCarthy captured the injured hawk and transported it to the Wild Bird Fund where the hawk is being treated by professional rehabilitators and will be released back into the wild.

Trapped Coyote

(Putnam County)

On Dec. 3, ECO Franz was on patrol in Putnam County when he received a call about an injured coyote stuck underneath a state Department of Transportation truck. The ECO arrived at the location and met with the caller and New York State Police personnel already on scene. Underneath the truck, between two rear tires, was an injured coyote too frightened to move. ECO Franz used his catchpole to coax the animal out from under the truck. The coyote quickly scampered off into a nearby wooded area and is expected to recover.

If you witness a violation of Environmental Conservation Law, call 1-844-DEC-ECOS (1-844-332-3267) to report poaching and polluting complaints to a DEC dispatcher. They are open 24/7.