Outdoor News Radio – December 19, 2020

Host Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Outdoor News Editor Tim Spielman start the show with a discussion of ice conditions and the recent end to the state’s muzzleloader season. They also break down an effort to potentially revamp the state trespass law. Whitetail hunting guru Tony Peterson then drops by to recount how the fall has treated him, plus he provides some insight into late-season whitetail bowhunting and pheasant hunting. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with his thoughts on the ending of artificial feeding of trumpeter swans in Monticello and the Minnesota DNR’s interest in possibly no longer allowing wildlife rehabilitators to accept whitetail fawns in this era of chronic wasting disease.