Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – December 11, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Dec. 12: WTU Wisconsin South Life Member Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-689-2234.

Jan. 9, 2021: WTU St. Croix Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R&D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Bert Penny, 715-441-1122.

Jan. 16, 2021: WTU Wisconsin West Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 20, 2021: WTU Lower Wisconsin River Chapter, 5:30 p.m., Dorf Haus Supper Club, Sauk City. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 23, 2021: Walleyes Unlimited USA annual Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453 or www.walleyesunlimitedusa.org

Jan. 23, 2021: WTU Wisconsinj Northeast Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

Feb. 6, 2021: WTU Wisconsin West Central Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, Mauston. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 6, 2021: WTU Wisconsin North Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call WTU National Headquarters, 1-800-274-5471.

Feb. 13, 2021: WTU Watertown Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Turner Hall, Watertown. For more info call Don Bartz, 920-261-1319.

Season Dates

Dec. 1: State Parks Stickers go on sale.

Dec. 1: Lake trout season opens on Lake Superior.

Dec. 8: Ruffed grouse season closes in Zone B.

Dec. 9: Muzzleloader deer season closes.

Dec. 9: Bobwhite quail season closes.

Dec. 10: Application deadline (always).

Dec. 10: Bear and Spring Turkey.

Dec. 10: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season opens.

Dec. 10: Late elk season opens.

Dec. 13: 4 day statewide antlerless gun & archery deer season closes.

Dec. 19: Late elk season closes.

Dec. 24: Farmland Zone Holiday Hunt opens.

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1.

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2.

Dec. 31:Frog season closes

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes

Dec. 31: Northern Zone muskie season closes (open water only, see regs)

Tournaments/Contest

Feb. 6, 2021: Jig’s Up, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., The View on Lake Wissota, Chippewa Falls. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-836-3377.

Oct. 1-3, 2021: Phelps Chamber of Commerce 41st Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. For more info call Amy Thomason, 715-545-3800. www.phelpswi.us/event/midwest-musky-classic.

Shows

Mar. 26-28, 2021: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express and Janesville Conference Center. For more info email badgerknifeclub@aol.com or call 414-479-9765.

Special Events

Dec. 11-12: Outagamie Conservation Club, 5 p.m., Capital Centre. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 16: Wisconsin Trappers Association, last day to submit WTA merchandise orders for Christmas delivery. For more info call Jody Hamerla, 715-218-8201.

Outagamie Conservation Club Inc, Shoots, N3502 Mayflower Drive, Hortonville. For more info call John Wi lharms, 920-585-0890.

Dec. 11-12: Fri. 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 5 p.m., O.C.C. Clubhouse

A-1 Archery Schedule of Events. For more info call Dana Keller, 715-781-1460 or a1archery.com

Will be temporarily closed until further notice. Due to COVID-19.

Meetings

Shoto Conservation Club Meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For info call Tom Rysticken, 920-793-2650.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Yahara Fishing Club, meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m. For more info call Gerald King, 608-513-8573.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.For more info call 414-350-1011.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Jay Reynolds, 920-251-5486.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s Club meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Clubhouse. For more info call Rob Beran, 715-223-4363.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Prime Water Anglers meets the 3rd Mon. of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point.Call Jeff Rautio, 715-340-5455.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 6:30 p.m., Cabin #1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. For more info call Glenn Pfeffer, 920-684-9050.

Badger Fly Fishers, meets 4th Mon of each month thru May, 7 p.m., Maple Tree restaurant, McFarland. For more info call Bob Harrison, 608-233-7480.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Bob LeRoy, 414-688-4657.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter. Meets the 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For info call, Charlotte, 608-421-2982.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association. Meets the 1st Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more info call Sarah, 262-968-3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever meets each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when & where the next meeting is call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s meets 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info call Ralph Vannulde, 920-570-3560.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen, meets 2nd Tues. of the Month, Sept.-May, New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Bob Wincek, 262-679-9752.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association meets the 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public & new members. For info call Dave, 262-620-8237.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.