Wisconsin stocking up for holiday pheasant hunts

MADISON, Wis. – With a little less than a month left in the statewide pheasant season, hunters looking to spend more time afield this holiday season will find eight properties in central and southern Wisconsin stocked with 1,440 pheasants during the week of Dec. 21.

Although operational changes related to COVID-19 reduced the number of pheasants released during this year’s holiday hunt, the Wisconsin DNR pheasant program continues to provide ample opportunities for hunters. Pheasant season in Wisconsin runs until Jan. 3, 2021.

“We selected properties near population centers to provide the opportunity to the most pheasant hunters possible,” said Alaina Gerrits, DNR Assistant Upland Wildlife Ecologist. “The department hopes this late-season stocking will provide an opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors during the holidays.”

Properties to be stocked before the holiday season include:

Mud Lake Wildlife Area, Columbia County

Mazomanie Unit of Lower Wisconsin State Riverway, Dane County

Richard Bong State Recreation Area, Kenosha County

Brooklyn Wildlife Area, Dane & Green Counties

Avon Bottoms Wildlife Area, Rock County

Waterloo Wildlife Area, Jefferson County

Sauk Prairie Recreational Area, Sauk County

Vernon Wildlife Area, Waukesha County

Quality pheasant hunting opportunities exist throughout Wisconsin, including wild pheasant hunting where suitable habitat exists and previously stocked public lands. All hunting regulations and bag limits apply through the season’s end.