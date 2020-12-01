Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund reaches $1 million

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR reached a major milestone of a $1 million endowment fund that provides permanent funding for habitat management projects on land owned or managed by the agency.

Created in 2012 by an act of the Wisconsin State Legislature, the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund is an endowment that provides a permanent source of funding to care for Wisconsin’s public lands for generations to come. The Legislature established the fund to protect, restore, and improve habitat for Wisconsin’s plants and animals.

“The growth of the Cherish Fund illustrates the importance that Wisconsinites place on access to public lands and the investment in the future of our natural resources,” said DNR Deputy Secretary Beth Bier. “Public lands pay dividends for generations to come.”

The Cherish Fund is an opportunity for people to invest in the public lands and waters where they recreate. The fund is held by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, a private nonprofit 501c3 organization.

The public can donate to the fund through the DNR’s GoWild! licensing system, online through the CherishWisconsin.org website or by mailing a donation made to the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin, ATTN: Cherish Wisconsin, 211 Paterson St. Suite 100, Madison, WI 53703.