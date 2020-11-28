Outdoor News Radio – November 28, 2020

Topics on this week’s installment include a deer season recap with Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman. They also discuss the 100th CWD-positive wild whitetail in Minnesota plus two additional positives in southeast Minnesota. Casey Weismantel, executive director of the Aberdeen Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, visits to share insights into the 2020 South Dakota pheasant hunting season. Tim Lesmeister and Rob then kick around a bunch of topics, including wayward elk, muzzleloader deer hunting tactics, and that cigar-smoking guy who rescued the puppy from an alligator down Florida way.