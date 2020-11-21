Outdoor News Radio – November 21, 2020

Lots of deer hunting talk as Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s broadcast. Then they chat about the recent elk sightings in southern Minnesota. John Gale, the conservation director for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, then calls Rob from where he’s hunting in western Kansas to discuss the status of Land and Water Conservation Fund implementation. The show wraps up with a power session with Tim Lesmeister, who offers his thoughts on a number of topics, including the recent gyrfalcon banding in northern Minnesota and a report on his family’s deer hunting action this fall.