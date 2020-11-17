You can help shape deer season for your community

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin DNR invites hunters, farmers, foresters and anyone interested in the Wisconsin deer herd to attend upcoming County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC) meetings held virtually across the state Dec. 7-18.

Councils will meet via teleconference to review deer herd metrics and harvest data from the last three years and to provide a preliminary recommendation on the herd size objective for the next three years. The DNR will also share preliminary recommendations on the deer management unit and zone boundaries.

Register to speak at a meeting or provide written comments using the Public Comment Sign-Up form by Thursday, Dec. 3.

Every three years, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to weigh in on the future size of the deer herd and management unit boundaries for their county. The council for each county will discuss deer herd metrics and harvest statistics to develop preliminary recommendations for three-year herd size objectives that may increase, decrease, or maintain the deer herd’s size.

The DNR will also share the agency’s preliminary recommendations for changes to deer management units, zones or metro sub-units. Preliminary recommendations on herd size objectives and management unit boundaries are available for public comment Jan. 4-13, 2021.

In late January, each council will reconvene to discuss the public input received and finalize their recommendations to the DNR. The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board will receive the final council recommendations at their February meeting.

Since 2014, CDACs provide an open venue to develop county-specific deer population objectives and herd management strategies through public involvement. Council members review and consider a variety of metrics on deer herd trends, impacts to habitat and various human-deer interactions.

CDACs provide Wisconsinites greater input into local deer management decisions and are important for shaping the next three years of deer hunting and management in the state. All council meetings are open to the public and include an opportunity to provide feedback as each council develops its preliminary recommendations.