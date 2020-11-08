Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – November 13, 2020

NORTHERN REGION

Spooner Team / September

While working ATV/UTV patrol on the Wild Rivers Trail in Washburn County, wardens Jon Hagen, of Spooner, and Jesse Ashton, of Luck, were approached by a man who stated he was in an accident. An ambulance was called and the man was transported to the hospital due to his injuries. The wardens assisted the man by transporting his ATV back to where his truck was parked.

Warden Hagen contacted several ATV/UTV riders traveling on Hwy. 70 in the city of Spooner. There was a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old child as passengers on one of the UTVs; the children were not wearing helmets, as required. Enforcement action was taken for the helmet violations along with multiple warnings for other violations.

Wardens Jon Hagen and Josh Loining participated in a concentrated ATV enforcement effort in the Birchwood area. They contacted two ATV operators for illegally operating on roadways. One of the ATVs was being operated on a county road where the operator had driven past a “No ATVs” sign; another was stopped for being operated on a state highway.

Warden Jon Hagen followed up on a hotline call of illegal duck hunting during a closed season. The individuals had harvested four teal during the closed season. Also, the five hunters were in a boat rated for three people. They also had only two wearable life jackets on the boat. Enforcement action was taken, along with the issuance of multiple warnings.

Warden Ashton was patrolling Interstate State Park when he saw a parked vehicle occupied by three males. There was no park sticker displayed on the vehicle. Upon contact, Ashton determined there was marijuana in the car and enforcement action was taken.

Warden Bob Kneeland, of Chetek, conducted a joint investigation with wardens Jaime McDermid, of Menomonie, and Dylan Belisle, of Ladysmith, and determined an unlicensed hunter, while using a bow and arrow and hunting illegally over bait, harvested an antlerless deer the opening weekend of the archery deer season.

Warden Kneeland received a call that a group of men had shot at an antlerless deer illegally from a vehicle on the roadway during daylight hours. Kneeland confirmed the illegal road hunter activities; enforcement action was taken.

Warden Kneeland received information of an undersized sturgeon hanging from a rope tied to the rear driver’s side door of a car parked near a business near Bloomer. Through a joint investigation with local police, several fishing violations, including possession and transport of an undersized sturgeon, along with other violations were discovered.

Wardens Kneeland and Josh Loining, of Rice Lake, received a complaint about a pair of hunters who illegally harvested a buck during the opening weekend of the archery deer season. The investigation revealed numerous violations by the men, including hunting without licenses and harvesting a buck after hours with the aid of a light.

Warden Joshua Loining contacted a group of four ATV riders at the ATV playground in Poskin. One of the ATVs had a loud exhaust and no spark arrestor. The operator had been previously contacted about this issue by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and Loining.

Warden Loining and Barron County Sheriff’s Department deputy Jeff Wolfe stopped a man operating an ATV after the man failed to stop at a stop sign just east of Almena. Upon contact, Loining smelled the odor of intoxicants emanating from the man. The man also had slurred speech and bloodshot, glassy eyes. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the man was arrested for operating an ATV while intoxicated.

Warden Dustin Gabrielson, of Webster, while performing ATV/UTV enforcement, contacted multiple riders illegally operating on Hwy. 70 in the Clam Lake area.

Wardens Gabrielson and Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, contacted numerous ATV/UTV operators in northern Burnett County for multiple violations, including careless operation of an ATV/UTV and riders under the age of 18 not wearing helmets. Enforcement action was taken for those and other violations.

WEST-CENTRAL REGION

Mississippi River Team / September

Warden Dale Hochhausen, of Onalaska, investigated a complaint about bluegill overbagging on Lake Onalaska. The complainant said two people came into the boat launch and one walked up to the vehicle and placed panfish in a cooler in the back of the vehicle. The two then went back out fishing. Hochhausen contacted the two after their second excursion. The anglers said they did not have any more fish than what was in their boat. Sixteen bluegills over their combined limit were discovered in the back of their truck.

Warden Hochhausen and Holmen Police Department officers investigated a complaint regarding a hunter who had trespassed on private property to shoot a deer over illegal bait. It was determined that the hunter had trespassed close to 300 yards onto private property. The hunter had set up a ground blind and trail camera on the property and hunted the property without contacting the landowner. The hunter shot a large buck over corn and a mineral block in a no-baiting/feeding deer county. The hunter also illegally drove an ATV on the private property.

Black River Falls Team / September

Warden Molly Detjens, of Adams, contacted a fisherman coming off the water in a kayak. This man did not have a wearable PFD and also had not bought a license. Detjens remembered citing this person for fishing without a license in 2018 on the same body of water. After searching this person’s DNR record, it was found he had never paid the first citation from 2018 and his hunting, trapping and fishing privileges were currently revoked.

Wardens Patrick Seybert, of Necedah, and Ryan Lowry, of Osseo, taught a fishing class at Buckhorn State Park to a group of school students from Necedah. The students learned about various types of fishing equipment and learned how to cast a variety of fishing rods/reels. The students then had time to put those new skills to use with some fishing time.

Wisconsin River Team / September

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, conducted a traffic stop on an ATV rider in the village of Spencer for failure to display license plate and excessively loud exhaust.

Warden Leezer investigated an illegal baiting complaint on lands enrolled in the Managed Forest Law program. Leezer contacted the hunter and took enforcement action for illegal baiting, as well as for placing a stand and trail camera the property without the owner’s permission.

Warden Tyler Flood, of Wausau, investigated an incident where an individual drove his boat from Lake Wausau a full 63 feet onto the boat ramp in Wausau. The individual then fled the scene and was later contacted by Flood. Several boating related violations were present in this situation.

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, was on patrol when he saw three individuals fishing along the Yellow River. Ziembo noted possible illegal drug activity. Ziembo, a Wood County Sheriff’s Department deputy and a Wisconsin State Patrol officer made contact with the group. One individual was cited for fishing without a license and the Wood County Sheriff’s Department handled possible drug violations.

Warden Erika Taylor, of Marshfield, contacted a group of individuals who were hunting from boats. During a safety equipment check it was found there were no life jackets aboard either vessel.

Warden Taylor was checking a group of waterfowl hunters and found that one hunter’s firearm was capable of holding more than three shells.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted a boat operator on the Wisconsin River who was running an extremely loud boat and found that the owner had removed the mufflers. Enforcement action was taken.

Wisconsin River Team / August

Warden Kyle Ziembo, of Wisconsin Rapids, contacted the operator of a personal watercraft after witnessing the operator attempt to splash swimmers in the water near shore.

Warden Bryan Lockman, of Stevens Point, contacted an individual who had smallmouth bass that were well below the size limit. He also was over his possession limit.

Warden Paul Leezer, of Wausau, investigated a complaint of goose hunting out of season and found that the hunters were actually legally hunting pigeons.

SOUTH-CENTRAL REGION

Madison Team / September

Warden Henry Bauman, of Madison, was patrolling lakes Monona and Waubesa when he contacted a person operating a motorboat after sunset with no navigation lights, no registration, no PFDs, and the operator had not taken boater safety as required.

Wardens Ryan Caputo, of Madison, and Mary Bisch, of Sauk County, issued a citation to a person who operated a boat close enough to a kayaker at a speed great enough to create a wake that caused the kayak to flip over. The kayaker was OK and thankful for the enforcement action taken against the boat operator.

Warden Caputo patrolled Lake Mendota with a Dane County marine and trail enforcement deputy. A fisherman was contacted and found to have a short smallmouth bass.

Warden Nick King, of Green County, and warden Mike Burns, of Lafayette County, investigated a complaint that waterfowl hunters had shot several wood ducks during the early teal season. They found that three individuals had harvested more than 20 wood ducks in a three-day period. Violations included hunting during the closed season, hunting without a license, and overbagging on daily bag limits.

Wardens Paul Nadolski, of Portage, and Ryan Caputo patrolled the Wisconsin River from Lake Wisconsin to the Wisconsin Dells dam. They contacted two subjects; one individual was fishing without a license and one with drugs and paraphernalia. They also were in possession of an undersized lake sturgeon that was still attached to one of their fishing poles.

Warden Pete McCormick, of Poynette, worked with several municipalities in Columbia County that have adopted ordinances allowing ATV travel on local roads.

Warden McCormick contacted a group of crossbow hunters at the Jennings Creek Wildlife Area and found two hunting deer over bait (prohibited in Columbia County), two more hunting deer without licenses, and one hunter who did not register a deer he had shot earlier.

Dodgeville Team / September

Warden Mike Burns, of Lafayette County, responded to the Pecatonica River for a man fishing with a cast net. The man admitted to trying to catch fish with the cast net and talked about previous successful attempts using the illegal net.

Warden Kirk Konichek observed two hunters shooting wood ducks during the early teal season. The two men also had shotguns capable of holding more than three shells.

Warden Pearl Worden, of Grant County, investigated a call about waterfowl decoys left unattended illegally in the backwaters of the Mississippi River prior to the southern duck opener. Two Iowa hunters were contacted as they returned to hunt that afternoon. They incorrectly assumed the season opened the same weekend in both states. Neither hunter had Wisconsin licenses.

Wardens Hans Walleser, of Grant County, and Pearl Worden investigated a report from the Lancaster Police Department about reptiles/amphibians being held in a house (prohibited by local ordinance). The animals were then moved to a house in Boscobel where there was no ordinance. The person had many non-native and poisonous snake species, but also illegally possessed native species, including 44 northern map turtles and soft-shelled turtles collected from wild nests, an ornate box turtle, and a bull snake taken from the wild. During a follow-up contact, Worden observed nine teal and a female wood duck the person shot with a relative during the early teal season. The relative received a citation for shooting a wood duck during the closed season and the first person received a citation for the native species violations.

Warden David Youngquist, of Iowa County, issued citations during September for littering at Governor Dodge State Park to campers who left what was described by the campground hosts as the worst littering they had ever seen.

Warden Youngquist checked a group of hunters at a public hunting ground who had a loaded .22 rifle in the backseat of their truck. A hunting partner on the two-way radio asked, “What should I do with the raccoon?” The hunter, who was standing next to Youngquist when the partner radioed, told the partner to bring the raccoon and to hurry because it was raining and the hunter wanted to leave. The raccoon season was closed.

Rock River Team / September

Dodge/Jefferson/Rock Counties

Warden Brad Burton, of Beaver Dam, was patrolling the Beaver Dam River below the dam and contacted an angler who had 17 catfish in his possession. The legal daily bag limit for catfish in the area is 10.

Wardens Burton and Bill Hankee, of Fond du Lac, investigated a group of hunters suspected of overbagging on geese and failing to retrieve birds they had harvested. The wardens’ investigation determined one hunter shot over the daily bag limit of geese.

Warden Ryan Mannes, of Horicon, responded to a complaint of a group of duck hunters shooting mallards illegally in Dodge County. Mannes arrived and questioned the group of youth hunters about shooting mallards. The hunters admitted to shooting two mallards illegally and hiding them in tall grass. Mannes instructed them to retrieve the mallards, which they did. Warnings were issued to the group.

Warden Mannes was checking a duck hunter at the Burnett Ditch Road boat landing when another boat came back to the launch. Mannes contacted the hunters, finding that one of them did not have a plug in his gun. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Alex Brooks, of Jefferson, was working at Blue Mound State Park when he encountered two individuals who were on a lookout tower. The lookout tower was closed off due to COVID-19 and was marked as closed.

Wardens Brooks and Mike Dieckhoff checked anglers at the Mill Pond in Rome. Two individuals were found to be fishing without valid fishing licenses.

Wardens Brooks and Kyle Johnson were working early teal and goose season patrol when they came across an individual who had been hunting. During a routine check, they found the hunter did not have a plug in his shotgun as required.

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Janesville, took enforcement action against two teal hunters who harvested two teal before legal hunting hours. Johnson also took enforcement actions against the two hunters for illegally shooting out of a moving motorboat on two separate occasions – once at a flock of teal and later at a goose.

Warden Johnson took enforcement action against a fisherman who used an illegal cast net below the Lake Kegonsa locks. The fisherman was found to have netted and kept several undersized largemouth bass, panfish, and white bass. All of the fish were able to be released back into the water.

Warden Johnson took enforcement action against a person found to have placed a mineral block near a bow stand for the purpose of attracting deer. It is illegal to bait or feed deer in Rock County.

Warden Johnson assisted the Janesville Police Department and Rock County Sheriff’s Department with attempting to locate two persons suspected of stealing a vehicle and fleeing on foot into a heavily wooded area. Johnson assisted with establishing a perimeter. The two individuals were later apprehended by local authorities.

Warden Austin Schumacher, of Janesville, conducted a deer hunting investigation involving an individual who had registered a buck in his name. It was discovered the person was not present when the buck was harvested; another person had shot the buck.

Warden Schumacher conducted a traffic stop on a UTV operator who was on the roadway near the Avon Bottoms State Wildlife Area. After speaking to the individual, it was found he had operated the UTV for about 8 miles on county highways to get to that location. It is illegal to operate UTVs and ATVs on roadways, unless authorized by local government.

Warden Schumacher, while conducting mourning dove hunting patrol in southern Rock County, located a subject hunting with lead shot on DNR property.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Waukesha/Walworth Team / September

Warden Steve Sanidas was checking waterfowl hunters during the early teal season and contacted a person returning from hunting who was in possession of six teal. It was also discovered the person had not purchased any hunting licenses or stamps.

Warden Sanidas received a call of persons shooting at wood ducks during the closed season while goose hunting. Sanidas contacted the group and did not find any evidence of wood ducks being harvested but discovered other license violations and an unplugged firearm.

Wardens Andrew Starch and Marcus Medina investigated a baiting and late shooting complaint in Oconomowoc. The investigation revealed numerous violations for three individuals. Two of the three were issued citations and the third was referred to the Waukesha County district attorney’s office for criminal charges relating to shining and shooting deer.

Warden Starch patrolled the Nemahbin lakes in Waukesha County and took enforcement actions against five individuals who were fishing without a license. One subject was also revoked due to past fishing violations.

Wardens Blaine Ziarek and Joseph McMahon checked waterfowl hunters in Muskego, on the Fox River and the Vernon Marsh during the early teal season. Citations were issued for hunt without license, hunt without state waterfowl stamp, hunt during closed season (northern shoveler) and hunt with unplugged gun. A citation was also issued for possession of an undersized northern pike.

Warden Ziarek responded to a request from Muskego Police Department to assist with a lost kayaker on Big Muskego Lake after dark. The kayaker became disoriented in the dark and had no visibility in the cattail marsh. Ziarek located the boater and transported to the boat landing.

Warden Marcus Medina assisted the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department with the apprehension of a person who fled from two attempted traffic stops. Medina and two local officers found the person in a locked bathroom at a golf course. The person had a handgun in his pocket and was taken into custody without incident.

Sheboygan-Fond du Lac Team / September

Warden Anthony Arndt, of Sheboygan County, responded to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol with a traffic stop of an ATV rider along Hwy. 28 in Sheboygan Falls. It was reported a person was transporting four people on an ATV while dragging a dead deer. Arndt found multiple violations between the operator and owner of the vehicle.

Warden William Hankee was on patrol in Fond du Lac County when he received a call from a citizen in Dodge County who reported goose hunters over their limit and continuing to hunt. Hankee contacted one of the hunters, who admitted his group shot over their limit of geese.

Racine/Kenosha/Walworth Counties

Wardens Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, and Jason Roberts patrolled for off-highway vehicle activity at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area. About 35 enforcement actions were taken for registration, safety certificate, or other safety-related violations.

Warden Smith followed up on an illegal baiting complaint on the Peat Lake State Wildlife Area. A person was found to have placed illegal bait, engaged in public land hunting-related violations, and violated several ATV laws, including no ATV safety certificate and no registration.