New York Outdoor News Calendar – October 16, 2020

Season Dates

Oct. 17-23: Northern Zone muzzleloader deer and bear season.

Oct. 17-30: Fall turkey season (most of Southern Zone)

Oct. 24: Northern Zone rifle season opens.

Oct. 25: Fisher, bobcat, mink, muskrat raccoon, fox, coyote, weasel, & opossum trapping opens (parts of state).

Oct. 25: Fox, raccoon, skunk, weasel, & opossum hunting season opens (except Long Island)

Oct. 30: Fisher trapping season closes (portions of state

Oct. 30: Fall turkey season closes (Southern Zone)

Nov. 1: Beaver and otter trapping season opens (Northern Zone)

Nov. 7-20: Crossbow season (most of Southern Zone)

Nov. 10: Beaver and Otter trapping seasons opens (parts of Southern Zone)

Nov. 21: Southern Zone big game (rifle) season opens.

Nov. 21 – Dec. 4: Turkey season on Long Island (WMU 1C).

Nov. 25: Beaver trapping season opens (more parts of Southern Zone)

Banquets/Fundraisers

Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus situation. Should they be rescheduled, we will list them here.

Oct. 17: WTU East Worcester Fish & Game Banquet, 4:30 p.m., East Worcester Fish & Game Club. Info: 607-397-1740.

Education/Seminars

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., first and third Tuesday of the month. Info: 518-456-6383.

* * *

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to: register-ed.com/programs/new_york

Meetings

(Note: some meetings may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. Info: 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Orange County Trappers meets monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers meet the first Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Warren County Conservation Council meets the first Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Warren County Municipal Center on Rt. 9 (Exit 20), Queensbury. Info: 518-761-0447.

Shows

(Note: some shows may now be postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 situation.)

Shoots

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Nov. 11: Whitney Point Sportsmen Association Sight in Day, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Club. Info: 607-423-4746.

Tournaments/Contests

Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club 11th annual big buck contest. Eligible hunters must be signed in and have $20 entry fee paid by Oct. 16, 2020. Contest runs Oct. 17 to Dec. 13. Prizes awarded for heaviest deer, widest spread, most points, longest spike, smallest buck and best overall buck. Info: 518-532-7953

Feb. 6, 2021 Northern Challenge Ice Fishing Derby, Tupper Lake. Info: tupperlake.com