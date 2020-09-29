DNR to update Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan

DNR staff members hold walleye captured in a 2019 spring netting survey. Conducting surveys of walleye populations is one of many activities performed by DNR staff under the Wisconsin Walleye Management Plan. (Wisconsin DNR)

MADISON, Wis. — To continue managing walleye populations across the state, the DNR will begin updating Wisconsin’s Walleye Management Plan through regional public meetings and surveys.

“The Walleye Management Plan provides direction to fisheries managers as they implement stocking practices, regulation options, habitat projects and other important factors used to manage walleye populations around the state,” said Mike Vogelsang, DNR fisheries supervisor. “The current plan is over 20 years old and needs updating to reflect current science and technology for managing walleye and to address emerging issues and angler desires.”

Last completed in 1998, the current walleye management plan serves as a guide for one of the most sought-after fish species in Wisconsin and outlines seven goals and strategies for walleye management. The updating process will include a review of the existing plan, an analysis of available data and trends and significant public input on angling and management preferences.

The DNR is seeking public input on stocking priorities, regulation acceptance and agency resource allocation among other things. Public input on the planning process will be gathered through:

Comments from the public on walleye management preferences and issues via this public input form,

Detailed random mail/online surveys of fishing license holders (both resident and non-resident) to scientifically gauge angler attitudes about management options, and

Regional virtual meetings with stakeholder groups and individuals to discuss local management issues and partnership opportunities.

The first regional meeting will be held virtually via Zoom on Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron counties. Individuals from those counties with a strong interest in walleye management and who would like to apply to participate should contact Max Wolter. Pre-registration is required.

More information on future walleye meetings can be found on the DNR’s public meetings calendar.