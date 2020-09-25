Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – September 25, 2020

Banquets/Fundraisers

Oct. 23: WTU Deer Creek Chapter 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Skyland Pines, Canton. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

Oct. 23: WTU Fayette County Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds, Washington Court House. For more info call Trevor Justice, 740-604-6209.

Oct. 24: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Cardinal Entertainment Center, Marengo. For more info call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

Oct. 30: WTU Maumee Valley 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 6 p.m., Holland Gardens. For more info call Allen Dunlap, 567-213-2101.

Nov. 14: WTU Mosquito Creek 2nd Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Yankee Lake Ballroom, Brookfield. For more info call Denny Malloy, 330-507-9489.

Nov. 20: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, Coshocton. For more info call Angie, 614-374-0292.

Dec. 19: WTU Preble County Chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Preble County Fairgrounds, Eaton. For more info call Walt Mitchell, 937-733-7001.

Season Dates

Sept. 26: White-tailed deer archery season opens

Oct. 3-4: Youth waterfowl season

Oct. 10: Fall turkey season opens (select counties)

Oct. 10: Ruffed grouse season opens

Oct. 24-25: Youth small game season

Oct. 31-Nov. 1: Youth small game season

Shooting/Archery

Lone Eagle Bowmen Schedule. For more info www.LoneEagleBowmen.com or Matt Williams 330-575-0744.

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128.

Tournament/Contest

Oct. 10: Monroe Soil and Water Conservation District, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Ohio River Lock & Dam. For more info call Christina Slover, 740-472-5477.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Association, meets the 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Little Miami NWTF, meets the 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.