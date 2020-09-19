Outdoor News Radio – September 19, 2020

Host Rob Drieslein and Tim Spielman kick off this week’s show with a discussion of the archery deer and small game openers this weekend. Also, there are a couple of moose headlines in the region this week. Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, joins Rob to talk hummingbirds and to try and determine what species of rails Rob jumped in the wild rice beds a few weeks ago. Charlotte Roy from the Minnesota DNR checks in to share with listeners how they can assist with a genetics study the agency is doing on Minnesota spruce grouse. Finally, Matt Johnson from Clam Outdoors visits to talk about the 40th anniversary of the godfather of modern ice fishing, Dave Genz, inventing the Fish Trap.