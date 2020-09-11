Fusion Wireless Trail Cam

One lucky winner in the Outdoor News contest will receive the new FUSION by Stealth Cam® with technology that sets a new benchmark in wireless trail cam performance.

Stealth Cam® introduces a new wireless trail camera system that brings simplified, seamless integration of the most reliable and advanced remote data capture, transfer, and storage technology to the modern hunter—anywhere, any time, on any device, and at any budget.

The new FUSION by Stealth Cam is a complete system that includes the FUSION trail camera, control app, and a robust data plan menu that allows hunters to select the optimal plan for their budget while enjoying the industry’s first certified-network camera. The latter, which means StealthCam can troubleshoot and immediately solve any product issues, solves the problems many users have had with competing wireless cam systems.

FUSION by StealthCam starts with a compact 26-megapixel camera also capable of image captures at 16, 8, and 4 mp. This sensor performance was selected to provide the optimal balance of image quality, high-speed data transfer, cloud storage efficiency, and quicker image review on mobile devices. By combining StealthCam’s advanced image capturing technology, such as the Reflex™ Trigger, Matrix™ Blur Reduction, and Retina™ Low Light sensitivity with four IR emitters, the FUSION camera is able to capture sharp, detailed images with quality suitable for any end use (large display prints, video stills, digital viewing and more) without overburdening the data stream during upload/download transfer and network/online viewing, thus saving you valuable time and money.

Operational management of the FUSION by StealthCam wireless camera system is controlled by the user’s connected mobile device through the FUSION App, available through Google Play or the App Store. This means hunters no longer need to physically program their camera in the field for either setup or to change capture settings. Although the FUSION by StealthCam’s included camera is built to receive and store images on a standard SD card, all image captures are automatically uploaded to the user’s cloud storage account. This allows retrieval of images uploaded from the camera to cloud storage from any mobile device or computer…anywhere, any time.

Similarly, account management is streamlined and designed to be effortless on the user’s part. FUSION by StealthCam incorporates a SIM card (subscriber identification module), allowing the user to easily activate the data plan, import billing info, and select a network plan through their phone, tablet, or computer via the FUSION by StealthCam app.

Another benefit of FUSION by StealthCam that is not enjoyed by other wireless camera manufacturers is automatic firmware updates via FOTA (Firmware-Over-The-Air). By using network-certified hardware, FUSION by StealthCam users receive notification of any operating system (firmware) upgrades. Hunters can then wirelessly and automatically install these updates from any location without having to retrieve the camera from the field.

FUSION by StealthCam is the lowest-cost, easiest to use, and most sophisticated and reliable wireless camera system ever developed for the modern hunter, offering affordability, reliable service, 100-percent remote operation, easy programming, quick and hassle-free customer support, simple and customizable image storage and photo gallery management, and AI (artificial intelligence) software for animal recognition and image sorting efficiency. This system brings together everything in one unified, harmonious system: camera, mobile device/tablet/computer, cellular transmission, cloud-based server storage, advanced AI software, and a simple, intuitive user interface app that controls it all from anywhere. FUSION by StealthCam is the solution modern hunters have been waiting for.

