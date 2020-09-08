Study Wisconsin DNR annual fall wildlife forecast before heading afield this fall

Wildlife forecasts and predictions are difficult to make accurately, but not as difficult as fish and fishing forecasts. At least many of the animals hunted or trapped can be seen and monitored. Some are registered, too, which helps.

That said, the DNR’s fall forecast literature is bound to be lacking due to several factors, including staff who were working from home because of in the field during COVID-19 movement restrictions. It’s difficult to do a ruffed grouse drumming count from inside a house.

Still, there is ample information in the deer, upland, migratory bird, furbearer and bear forecasts to take a trip to the nearest computer or better yet print those portions of the DNR’s five forecast sections most meaningful.

Like the 2020 hunting regulations pamphlet, season dates are listed here. Where registration is practiced, the numbers from previous years are helpful, even encouraging.

For example, “harvest data and indices suggest a robust river otter population throughout Wisconsin.”

Or, “Bobcats can be found in all counties in Wisconsin,” according to the DNR fall forecasts, all found on the DNR website and in booklet form.

Bag limits, registration methods, sampling requirements and recommendations are all there.

Changes, such as new bag limits for waterfowl species, are highlighted in blocked essays.

The pamphlet is interesting to study with blocks, headlines and color photographs help to keep reading to a minimum and guard against drifting off.

As might be expected, the 2020 Deer Fall Forecast is long, 26 pages, while the other four sections are two or four pages each.

Give the forecast booklet a look-see; you might like it, the information provided and the writing style.