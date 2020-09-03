Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – September 4, 2020

Northwest Zone –

Captain Laura Petreikis

In Stephenson County, CPO Hoftender received a complaint about dead grackles in Dakota. CPO Hoftender investigated the complaint and a Dakota man was issued a citation for unlawful possession of grackles. The subject was shooting grackles with a .22, because they were defecating in his driveway.

In Fulton County, CPO Thompson conducted an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked near a restricted fishing area in Fulton County. CPO Thompson gathered evidence of trespassing having occurred on 3 properties as well as fishing without permission of the landowner. CPO Thompson and CPO Elliott interviewed the suspects identified during the investigation and received confessions to trespassing and fishing without permission. Three fishing poles were seized and the two male subjects received two citations and several written warnings.

In Fulton County, CPO Wahlbrink investigated a complaint of multiple dead fish in the back yard of a residence in Havana. Upon arrival at the residence, CPO Wahlbrink noticed several whole, uncleaned catfish laying on the ground. A thorough interview revealed the catfish were taken from Emiquon National Refuge by a person who did not have a fishing license. The individual was cited.

In McDounough County, CPO Elliott and CPO Thompson responded to a reported plane crash located at Argyle Lake State Park. The pilot was found to be the only occupant in the plane when he reportedly ran out of fuel and glided the plane into the upper canopy of the Argyle State Park timber. The plane and pilot were eventually located approximately 35 feet high in a tree by AIR-EVAC Helicopter & Personnel. Several other agencies responded to the call: Illinois State Police, Argyle State Park Staff, McDonough County Sheriff’s Dept., Blandinsville Fire Dept. & EMS, Macomb Fire Dept & EMS, Colchester Fire Dept. & EMS & McDonough County ESDA. A Big thank you to all who responded and aided in this event. The subject was successfully removed from the tree and sustained minor injuries. The plane was removed later in the week by Myers Aviation assisted by Argyle Park Staff. It should be noted, Argyle Site Tech Chris Martin successfully fell the tree without incident when members of the Aviation company were struggling to dislodge the plane from the tree.

In Henry County, CPO Posateri met with a turkey hunter who called to turn himself in for a violation. He had harvested a turkey, however he forgot to call it in by 10 p.m. the same day as the harvest. The hunter was issued a written warning for the violation.

Northeast Zone –

Captain Jed Whitchurch

In Lake County, CPO Kelley received calls about 2 Snapping Turtles hit by vehicles. The turtles were collected and taken to Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. One of the turtles may survive. On the way to Flint Creek, another snapper was spotted and Flint Creek volunteers were able to recover it for assessment.

In McHenry County, Sgt. Schreiber cited a subject fishing along the Fox River in McHenry for unlawful use of a cast net to take sport fish.

In McHenry County, CPO Semenik cited three subjects in unincorporated McHenry county for unlawfully fishing without the consent of landowner.

In Grundy County, While conducting several boat safety checks at a Grundy County Lake, CPO Prasun located a boat operator who was found to be in possession of two undersized walleye. A citation was issued to the boat operator for failure to immediately return short walleye back to the water. Enforcement action was also taken against other boaters and fishermen who were educated on several boat safety and fishing licensing laws.

In Kankakee County, CPO Farber located two turkey hunters during the 5th season who were hunting without permission. CPO Farber located the subjects and conducted a field interview. During the interview it was determined that the hunter who had gained permission many years prior could not remember the landowners name and did not obtain permission for the current year. The trespassers were asked to leave and enforcement action was taken.

In Kankakee County, Two fishermen were fishing just downstream of the Kankakee River Dam in Kankakee. They were too close to the dam in flooded river conditions and began having motor problems. The boat was pulled into the dam and capsized. CPO Farber responded and coordinated a search effort with the Kankakee Fire Department on the flooded river for the two men. CPOs Farber, Elliot, Anderson, Bergland, Honiotes, and Prasun along with Sgt. Wollgast will continue searching the river until the victims are found

In Cook County, CPO Roesch investigated a complaint with CPO Roundcount of individuals electric shocking fish. Both CPOs arrived on scene and discovered 4 individuals attempting to catch fish with a dip net, not an electric shocker. None of the individuals had fishing licenses. CPO Roesch issued 2 WWs to two individuals for fishing without a license.

In Cook County, CPO Swindle responded to water rescue in progress. Two kayaks were seen floating, capsized, down the Des Plaines River in the area of Riverside. Multiple departments responded. Among those departments were the Riverside Police, Forest Preserve police, Riverside Fire Department, the Lyons Fire Department and the Cook County Sheriff helicopter. A drone was also deployed in search of the two missing subjects who had been seen earlier in their kayaks. After no progress was made and unconfirmed witness sightings of a wet individual leaving the river, the emergency services terminated the search. Later that evening a subject, identifying himself as one of the kayakers, called the Riverside Police Department. He stated he was one of the kayakers and he and his friend were ok. CPO Swindle made contact with the two kayakers at a later date. CPO Swindle issued both kayakers citations for careless operation of a watercraft along with written warnings for entering a restricted area.

Central Zone –

Capts. Petreikis and Whitchurch

In Cass County, while checking fishermen at Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA, CPO Wahlbrink discovered a minor had multiple bass in a cooler that was located in his guardian’s vehicle. One of the bass was three inches short of the minimum 15-inch requirement. The bass was released alive back into the water. After speaking with the minor, his guardian, and bystanders, it was determined that there were no intentional violations of the law. The guardian was educated on his responsibility to supervise the minor and was issued a written warning for allowing the minor to keep the short bass.

In Sangamon County, While patrolling the Sangamon River, CPOs Wright and Wahlbrink issued a citation to an individual who was fishing without a license. Online records revealed the individual had not purchased a license in the previous five years. They also issued a written warning to another individual for failing to label unattended bank poles with name and mailing address.

In Sangamon County, CPO Thornley traveled to Riverside Park in response to a kayaker clinging to a tree in the high Sangamon River flood waters. Upon arrival, Springfield Fire Department was able to locate the individual and place them into their rescue boat. Once back on shore, CPO Thornley spoke with the operator. The operator was issued a citation for careless operation.

In McLean County, CPO Graden completed an investigation into the unlawful take of a lake sturgeon [State of Illinois Endangered Species]. The fisherman who took the sturgeon was cited for (1) Unlawful Use of a Snag Line / Pole in Waters Closed to Snagging and (2) Failure to Release Unharmed a Lake Sturgeon. One written warning was issued for Unlawful Take of a State Endangered Species. The fish was deceased at the time of seizure. Thus, it was turned over to IDNR Fisheries for scientific study.

In McLean County, while on patrol at the Clinton Lake Spillway, CPO Graden located an eight-year-old boy who’d become separated from his parents. The little boy was sitting alone, at the base of a tree, in the spillway parking lot. CPO Graden stayed with the child and helped him locate his mother who was several hundred yards away fishing.

In Cass County, CPO Wahlbrink approached a woman sitting in a chair on the bank of a lake with two fishing poles, a tackle box, and an open container of catfish bait laying on the ground beside her. She stated that she was not fishing. CPO Wahlbrink noticed a fishing line floating in the water in front of her. He pulled in the line and also noticed the lure was baited with the same bait that was beside her. The woman eventually admitted to fishing and cutting the line when she saw CPO Wahlbrink’s truck. Appropriate enforcement action was taken.

South Zone – Capt. Eric Manker

In Monroe County, CPO Schachner received a complaint of an adult repeatedly killing songbirds in his backyard. CPO Schachner foot patrolled a timbered ravine which backed up to the subdivision. Five dead songbirds, (cardinals, tufted titmice, chickadee, junco) were observed directly beneath a bird feeder in a backyard. A small pile of cat food and a target with pellet holes were next to the bird feeder. CPO Schachner returned to the same area several days later and discovered a freshly killed opossum directly behind the same house and a dead sparrow under the bird feeder. A necropsy revealed the possum was killed with a .22 caliber pellet gun. CPO Schachner also discovered an old discarded bird feeder with numerous holes from a pellet gun. CPO Schachner spoke with the adult homeowner, who admitted killing the opossum and songbirds with his pellet gun. Evidence supported that the violator killed numerous songbirds over an extended period of time. The pellet gun was seized and the violator was issued two citations with a mandatory court appearance.

In Franklin County, CPO Jourdan and CPO Folden issued numerous citations to a Franklin County man for shooting wildlife from his vehicle. A complaint had been filed of the man driving around in the town of Ziegler shooting squirrels in resident’s yards. After interviewing the man, he confirmed shooting at squirrels from the driver’s position of his pickup truck. An air rifle was seized from the cab of his truck. He was cited for hunting from his vehicle, hunting on a roadway, uncased firearm in vehicle, and no hunting license. The man was cited for the same behavior in 2018.

In Franklin County, CPO Williams investigated a furbearer complaint. Illegal traps were discovered to trap nuisance raccoons and the trapper identified. A citation was issued and the subject educated about nuisance trapping procedures.

In Gallatin County, CPO Wilkinson observed two individuals fishing at Pounds Hollow Lake and pulled up alongside their vehicle. While approaching the fishermen, CPO Wilkinson noticed a deceased red-tail hawk in the truck bed of their truck. CPO Wilkinson contacted the fishermen and determined they did not have fishing license and investigated the hawk. The fishermen stated the hawk was hit by a vehicle and they picked it up to take home. CPO Wilkinson took the hawk from their possession and enforcement action was taken.

In White County, CPO Skelton along with CPO Haggerty performed a commercial fishing detail on the Wabash River, seizing several Hoop nets that were in violation of state law.

In Massac County, CPO Wolf arrested two Massac County men for illegal take of 3 wild turkeys with no hunting license and no valid wild turkey permits.

In Fayette County, CPO Roper was on patrol at Ramsey lake State Park when he observed a boat traveling to the boat ramp under power of the outboard gas engine. Ramsey Lake is Trolling motor only. CPO Roper initiated a stop on the boat and discovered the boat was having mechanical issues on the water with the trolling motor. CPO Roper learned the boat registration on the boat was expired in 2019, and neither individual possessed a valid fishing license. CPO Roper issued the operator of the boat a citation for the expired registration, and issued warnings to both individuals for having no valid fishing license.